GAZZADA SCHIANNO, Italy – The Fighting Illini torched the nets on Wednesday night, shooting 62.3 percent from the field in a 112-63 victory over the Gazzada All-Stars. Much of Illinois' damage was done from long distance, as the Illini drained 16-of-24 from 3-point range (66.7 percent) during its second game in two days to improve to 2-0 on the tour.
While Illinois' offense was the talk of the gym, its defense was stout early. The Orange and Blue allowed just two baskets in the opening quarter while jumping out to a 29-8 lead from which it never looked back. Illinois extended the advantage to 64-25 at the half before locking in the final margin of 49 points.
Illinois moved the ball throughout the game, resulting in many open looks and an impressive 65 percent assist rate, with 28 of 43 baskets coming from assists.
Five players scored in double figures, but it was sophomore Alan Griffin who stole the show. And he was recognized in a post-game announcement presenting him with an MVP trophy. Griffin scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including 5-for-5 from behind the arc. He added eight rebounds (four offensive), three assists, one block and one steal to continue his strong play this summer.