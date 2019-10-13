College basketball practice has started all across the country; it has been six years since Illinois has played in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
All-Big Ten sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said back in April, "Illinois needs to dance."
The Illinois men's basketball team is trending up for plenty of good reasons. It returns the bulk of the team and scoring, losing only senior Aaron Jordan due to graduation and seldom-used Samba Kane.
Why the optimism?
Illinois only won 12 games last season, but showed flashes of beating some of the best teams. For example, the Illini ran Minnesota out of the gym 95-68, and beat 13th-ranked Maryland 78-67 in New York behind an amazing performance by then-freshman wing Tevian Jones, who scored 18 points off the bench. Illinois then beat one of the most prestigious programs in college basketball, the Michigan State Spartans 79-74, which was ranked ninth in the country that week. The Illini followed that up with a road win at Ohio State 63-56.
Why does all this matter? Those were tournament teams last season and all but Minnesota are picked by many to be at the top of the league this season.
Here's how I see the Big Ten basketball conference shaping up this year:
Michigan State: Returns a dangerous group, led by All-American point-guard Cassius Winston, but it also returns a healthy SG in Joshua Langford. Xavier Tillman will be a force as well for MSU.
Maryland: This could be the year Mark Turgeon gets a piece of the Big Ten; it is arguably his best team since joining the league. Guard Anthony Cowan is going to be a nightmare for opposing teams, add big man Jalen Smith, and the sky's the limit for the Terps.
Ohio State: It returns a great nucleus of players including Kaleb Wesson, and the best group of freshmen in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes will be loaded at the guard spot as well. They have a possible impact transfer from Florida State, CJ Walker, who will challenge for a starting spot.
Illinois: Brad Underwood finally has a roster to his liking: Illinois is long, extremely athletic and pretty deep. Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu, who is probably the league's best NBA prospect, was good as a freshman and looks better this off-season. The first thing you notice about Dosunmu is his ability to stroke it; it is unreal how good a shooter he has become. He has added a floater to his game and finishes well in traffic. Kofi Cockburn is good enough to challenge all incoming freshmen for Freshman of the Year. He's lost well over 20 pounds, loves contact and can finish around the rim and will protect it like it is home. Do not sleep on sophomores Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones. During the summer Italy trip, Griffin, a 6-foot-3 guard, led the team in rebounding.
Wisconsin: The Badgers have a chip on their shoulders this year. They kept quiet, even during B1G media day; they just listened and were very business-like. Losing All-Big Ten player Ethan Happ will no doubt hurt, but Wisconsin reloads. Expect big things from Brevin Pritzl, Brad Davidson and D'Mitrik.
Purdue: Matt Painter has been one of the most successful coaches in the Big Ten the last decade, turning Mackey Arena in one of the toughest places to play. The Boilermakers are picked sixth here because they lost the best player in the Big Ten last year in PG Carsen Edwards; he single handedly won games by himself. With the subtraction of one of the most underrated players in Ryan Cline, it is too much to challenge for a conference title this year. They do return defensive ace Nojel Eastern and 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms.
Michigan: Next to Tom Izzo, a true argument can be made about longevity that former head coach John Beilein was the best leader in the conference. Putting the Wolverines here is not the "popular" pick, but they lost way too much talent to hand them a top five finish. When you lose three of your best players in this league, better have equal replacements. PG Zavier Simpson is a great guard to have in your corner; they will need highly-touted big man Colin Castleton to be ready in a hurry. Michigan does not return one player who averages double figures this year. Jon Teske is the closest at 9.5 per game.
Penn State: Smart move on Penn State’s AD Sandy Barbour to keep head coach Pat Chambers. The Nittany Lions return one of the best players not only in the conference but the country in Lamar Stevens. Penn State is always competitive and has bought into Chambers.
Indiana: Like all the other teams that were supposed to challenge last year, the Hoosiers lost a lot. Head coach Archie Miller is proving he can recruit; the key is to keep them around to see them develop. With losing Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan, it will be tough for the Hoosiers this season to compete at the top but have enough athletes to keep them in games.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes get this spot because of sharpshooting wing Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza. The Hawkeyes lost just as much as Michigan did in Tyler Cook to the 2019 draft, Isaiah Moss to Kansas, Nicholas Baer, the glue to the team, and star guard Jordan Bohannon to having hip surgery and is expected to miss the entire year.
Out of respect for the rest of the league, we will stop at the top 10, but the rest of the league should not count out Nebraska. They have a roster full of veteran transfers who could pay dividends later in the season.