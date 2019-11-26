{{featured_button_text}}
After riding the hot first-half shooting touch of Michael Williams, St. Ambrose had all of the right answers Tuesday.

The Fighting Bees withstood multiple second-half charges by St. Xavier to earn a hard-fought 84-78 men’s basketball victory at Lee Lohman Arena to become the only remaining unbeaten team in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

St. Ambrose iced the win when Ben Schols buried a 3-point basket from the left corner with 47 seconds remaining to extend a 77-74 advantage the Fighting Bees had earned.

“I probably took it a little early in the shot clock, but the shot was there and I could hear guys on the bench telling me, ‘Shoot, Shoot’ so I put it up,’’ Schols said. “It was a good look.’’

The Fighting Bees looked good throughout much of the eighth win in nine games this season, moving ahead to stay midway through the second half with a flurry of points from John Kerr and keeping the Cougars at a distance when Tom Kazanecki and Dylan Kaczmarek hit back-to-back 3-point baskets with just over four minutes remaining.

Kerr scored eight of his 16 points during a two-minute stretch that began with a putback to break the 58-58 tie Williams had forged by hitting the first of two free throws with 10 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.

Women's basketball

St. Xavier 69, St. Ambrose 61: Every minute matters.

That was the tough lesson the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team learned Tuesday night, missing an opportunity against 17th-ranked St. Xavier in a 69-61 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference setback at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Fighting Bees scored only two points over the final four minutes of the second quarter as the Cougars erased a 24-22 deficit to open a 33-26 halftime advantage.

St. Ambrose played from behind the rest of the game.

Gabrielle Koelker scored eight of her team-leading 10 points in the third quarter to help keep St. Ambrose close.

Augustana 65, Monmouth 52: Freshman Gabriela Loiz scored a team-high 14 points and Augustana handed Monmouth its first loss of the season Tuesday.

Seniors Mia Lambert and Jeni Crain added 11 points each for the Vikings (3-4), and sophomore Lauren Hall chipped in nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Loiz, an Alleman graduate, scored eight of her points in a 12-1 run to the thrid quarter, turning a tie game into an 11-point Vikings lead.

