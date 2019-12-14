Bees stung by sixth-ranked Tigers (copy)

DAVENPORT — Ray Shovlain didn’t need many words to dissect what transpired Saturday afternoon at Lee Lohman Arena.
“They stuck us,’’ the St. Ambrose men’s basketball coach said after watching sixth-ranked Olivet Nazarene steamroll the 16th-ranked Fighting Bees 98-75.
The loss was the first in seven Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference games for St. Ambrose (10-3, 6-1 CCAC), a lesson-filled beating delivered by the Tigers that was thorough.
“We didn’t shoot well. We didn’t defend well. We didn’t do much of anything well,’’ Shovlain said. “They’re a good team. If nothing else, they gave us a pretty clear picture of where we need to get to if we want to be at the top of the league.’’
Winning for the eighth straight game, the Tigers moved into sole possession of first-place in the CCAC, one-half game in front of the Bees at 7-1 in league play.
Olivet Nazarene (13-1) blended the perimeter work of John Contant with the inside play of Nic Reed and Alex Gross to keep St. Ambrose off balance. Contant led all scorers with 29 points, while Reed and Gross contributed 27 and 18, respectively, in addition to grabbing 13 rebounds apiece.
In a game St. Ambrose never led, ONU built a 38-27 halftime lead before breaking open the game with a 22-3 run which began with a Contant 3-point basket just under four minutes into the second half.
Contant collected three of his five 3-pointers during the five-minute spurt in which the Tigers opened a 71-39 lead on a basket by Gross with 11:36 to play.
St. Ambrose came no closer than 22 points the rest of the game.
Michael Williams and John Kerr led St. Ambrose with 14 points apiece while Warren Allen matched Tom Kazanecki’s 12-point performance.
“When it got away from us, it got away pretty quickly,’’ said Kazanecki. “We’re a better team than we showed. We’ve got to use this the right way.’’
Shovlain is counting on that.
“If there is anything to take from this it is that it is December, it’s still early and we’re still at the top of the conference with one loss,’’ Shovlain said. “This provides us a good opportunity to learn from, understand how we have to get better and then go out and do it. They stuck us pretty good, but it is just one game and one chance to learn from. We’ve got to see how we adjust and what we can make of it because there are more tough games coming up.’’
The Fighting Bees visit Mount Mercy on Monday before traveling to Indiana-South Bend on Saturday, facing the team that handed Olivet its only blemish.
“We’ve got to get ready to get back at this next week,’’ Kazanecki said.
ONU 98, SAU 97 (women): The St. Ambrose Queen Bees nearly upset the 20th-ranked Tigers in CCAC play. SAU's Madi Epperson hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation, but the hosts never got the ball back as the Tigers held on for the win. SAU lost the lead at the 4:46 mark of the first quarter and never got it back. Freshman Kylie Wroblewski continued her stellar play, leading SAU with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Epperson, Jamie Martens and Gabrielle Koelker all finished with 16 for the Queen Bees.