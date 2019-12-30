Bees rally arrives too late in loss to Clarke

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose and Clarke tipped off their women’s basketball game Monday at 6 p.m.
Trouble was, the Fighting Bees didn’t show up until about 20 minutes later.
After falling behind by 23 points in the final minutes of the second quarter, St. Ambrose crafted a furious comeback in the second half before dropping a 65-60 nonconference decision at Lee Lohman Arena.
“If we play the way we did the last 20 minutes, we’re going to win a lot of basketball games from here on out,’’ Fighting Bees coach Krista Van Hauen said.
And if St. Ambrose continues to start the way it did against the Pride?
“It was a tough way to start,’’ Van Hauen said. “We didn’t have any sense of urgency in the first two quarters. You can’t come out that way. Clarke would be up there with the top teams in our conference and you can’t spot them a 20-point lead. We need to be that team I saw in the second half.’’
That team trimmed a 42-22 halftime deficit to 51-47 when Madi Epperson knocked down a 3-point shot to open the fourth quarter.
That team out-rebounded Clarke 21-14 over the final two quarters after getting beaten on the boards 11-4 in the first quarter.
That team ignored its 8-of-26 start from the field, a 30.8-percent effort, by hitting 9-of-14 shots in the third quarter as part of a 53.6 percent touch over the final two quarters.
“We came out after halftime with nothing to lose,’’ senior guard Charlotte Flynn said. “We defended. We got after loose ball. We hit some shots and played our way back into the game. The frustrating thing is that we put ourselves in that position.’’
The Fighting Bees found a spark off the bench in freshman Anna Plumer, whose seven points complemented the team-high 14 from freshman Kylie Wroblewski and the 13 points contributed by Flynn.
That, along with a defense which held Clarke (11-3) to 28-percent shooting in final two quarters, kept St. Ambrose within striking distance late.
“At the half, we talked about just wanting to come out and show some fight,’’ Van Hauen said. “Just get after it, play with some fight and we did that but down 23, that was just too big of hole.’’
The Fighting Bees (6-9) trailed 60-53 before Pride guard Giana Michels banked in a basket that just beat the shot-clock buzzer with 3 minutes, 9 seconds remaining.
“That shot doesn’t fall and it changes things late,’’ said Van Hauen, whose team still found itself down 64-60 with the ball in the final :30 but couldn’t get a pair of 3-point tries to fall.