Ambrose women rally, secure CCAC tourney berth

"Once we got things figured out, we played the way we are capable of playing," Van Hauen said. "We were feeding our bigs, and they were getting the ball out to the guards for some open looks. It was the way we need to play."

St. Ambrose, which shot just 16.7 percent from the field in the first quarter, pulled within 28-27 by halftime.

Trailing 27-19 midway through the second quarter, Van Hauen spent much of the first half shuffling the Bees’ lineup in search of a spark.

She found it at the defensive end.

That’s where Flynn picked off a pass that ultimately led to a basket by Wroblewski with 1:21 remaining in the second quarter that helped St. Ambrose finish off the opening half on an 8-1 run against the RedHawks (10-18, 7-13 CCAC).

"Charlotte’s steal seemed to get us going," Van Hauen said. "Sometimes, one little thing like that can make a big difference and that seemed to do it. It allowed us to close the gap and helped us find our offensive flow."

Ultimately, that positioned the Fighting Bees (14-13, 12-8) to secure the postseason berth.

"Now, we can keep working to get the best seed we can and do what we can to get some momentum going," Van Hauen said.