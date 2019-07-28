MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to power the Chicago Cubs past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Sunday, averting a three-game sweep in a matchup of NL Central contenders.
Schwarber crushed a first-pitch slam deep into the second deck in right field off starter Zach Davies (8-4) with one out in the second inning for his 23rd home run of the season. The slugger took Davies deep again in the fourth with an opposite-field shot to make it 7-0.
After the Brewers cut it to 7-3 in the fifth, Schwarber's infield single with two outs in the sixth kept the inning alive for pinch-hitter Victor Caratini, who hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress.
Christian Yelich's run-scoring double in fifth, which extended his hitting streak to 16 games, chased Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who failed to get the win despite being staked to a seven-run lead. Brad Brach (4-3) retired the only batter he faced for the victory.
Astros hit 3 HRs, beat Cards
ST. LOUIS (AP) — George Springer led off the game with a home run, Jose Altuve and rookie Yordan Alvarez also connected and the Houston Astros beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 Sunday.
The Astros have won nine of 11, including two of three in this interleague matchup of division leaders.
Paul Goldschmidt's team record-tying streak of six straight games with a home run ended for St. Louis. He singled in five at-bats.
Dexter Fowler had a pinch-hit homer in the ninth for St. Louis, which lost for the third time in 11 games. The Cardinals fell back into a tie with the Cubs atop the NL Central.
Altuve, who had three hits, including a three-run homer that was his 16th of the season and made it 5-0 in the fifth inning. It was the 1,500th hit of his career — the star second baseman has four homers and eight RBIs over his last eight games.
Twins pound White Sox
CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer in Minnesota's five-run first inning, and the Twins pounded Dylan Covey and the Chicago White Sox 11-1 on Sunday to strengthen their hold on the AL Central.
Jorge Polanco, Jonathan Schoop and Max Kepler also connected as Minnesota ran its major league-leading total to 205 home runs. The Twins went deep 11 times while taking three of four in the series and moved two games ahead of second-place Cleveland, which lost 9-6 at Kansas City.
Covey (1-7) threw 14 pitches and failed to get an out in his 10th start of the season. After Polanco's 16th homer made it 2-0, Nelson Cruz and Luis Arraez singled before Sanó chased Covey with an opposite-field drive just inside the foul pole in right.