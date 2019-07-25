It took more than five innings for Quad-Cities to collect its first hit Thursday, but Grae Kessinger made it count.
The Astros’ second-round selection in the June draft from Ole Miss belted his first professional home run to send the River Bandits on their way to a 3-0 Midwest League shutout of Peoria at Modern Woodmen Park.
A crowd of 3,083 watched as Brett Daniels and Garrett Gayle combined on a six-hit effort to give Quad-Cities pitchers their 17th shutout of the season, matching the most in all of minor-league baseball.
Chiefs starter Mike Brettell was effective as well.
A 15th-round pick of the Cardinals in 2018 from Central Michigan, the 6-foot-3 right-hander had not allowed a baserunner before Kessinger deposited his two-out home run over the fence in left.
"I got up 2-0 in the count, and I was waiting for a fastball, something I could put a good swing on," said Kessinger, who turned on a 91 miles-per-hour fastball that came off the bat at 103 and traveled 358 feet to give Quad-Cities a 1-0 lead.
"Getting that first pro homer, that felt pretty good. It had been awhile, back to Ole Miss, so I was due."
Brettell hadn’t given the River Bandits anything to work with to that point. He struck out two batters and scattered five hits over a seven-inning start.
"His pitches had pretty good movement, and he seemed to be hitting his spots pretty well," Kessinger said. "We just had to be patient. Eventually, things worked out."
Quad-Cities added to its lead an inning after Kessinger opened it.
Ramiro Rodriguez drove home what proved to be the final runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending a one-out single through the core of a drawn-in infield to score Oscar Campos and Carlos Machado.
Each had singled to open the inning before Rodriguez connected on his one-out hit that provided Daniels with more than enough offense.
Rebounding from his first loss in over a month to even his record at 5-5 for Quad-Cities, Daniels matched his longest outing of the season by scattering six hits over seven shutout innings.
"I still need to do a better job of finishing off hitters with my two-strike pitch," Daniels said. "I’m doing a good job of putting myself in that situation, but I need to finish. Lately, that’s been missing, but my defense has been there for me and it was again tonight."
Daniels struck out five Chiefs and walked just one, working around a pair of jams, including a bases-loaded situation with one out in the second.
Singles by Ivan Herrera and Brandon Benson on both sides of a walk to Brandon Riley preceded a pop up by Edwin Figuera and a Josh Shaw flyout that ended Peoria’s biggest scoring threat of the game.
Imeldo Diaz and Benson singled to open the Chiefs’ seventh, but Daniels finished his outing by retiring the next three batters he faced before Gayle earned his second save for Quad-Cities, working a pair of hitless innings.
"The shutout, it’s something we’re working for, and we’ve got a few of them now," Daniels said. "It’s something we’re taking pride in. It’s the guys who come in from the pen, too. And it’s not just the pitchers, it’s the defensive guys behind us. They’re making the plays that are helping us get it done."