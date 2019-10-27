If you are looking for a ring — well maybe not engagement or wedding — it would be smart to hand around Matt Brill.
The Moline graduate just finished quite a 2019 baseball season with not one, not two but three championship rings headed his way.
Brill started the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks high-Class A Visalia team and that club went on to win the California League. A month into the season Brill was promoted to Class AA Jackson and the Generals won the Southern League in late September.
Then, Brill was sent to the Fall League and his Salt River team won the season championship on Saturday.
"It has been a great year," Brill said. "For sure, 2019 has been very good to me. It has been a ton of fun and these are memories none of us can ever take away."
The fun and memories do not diminish the fact that Brill did not throw in the Jackson postseason and also was held out of the last few games in Arizona.
"I was shut down here in Arizona with a stiff neck," he said. "It wasn't a big deal, they just wanted to be careful. In Jackson, it was just a case where I wasn't used in the first round and then we had three days off before the finals.
"I had a couple days before the playoffs started, so basically I had 10 or so days off without pitching, so they just did bullpens and got ready for the Fall League."
You have free articles remaining.
After some mid-season struggles at Jackson, Brill was very good the last two months of the season. In his last 23 games he went 20⅔ innings, allowing six earned runs for a 2.61 ERA with 20 strikeouts and eight walks.
In the Fall League Brill was very good. In nine appearances out of the bullpen he worked 9⅔ innings, allowing six hits and one run with four strikeouts and two walks with a 0.93 ERA.
Usually a big strikeout guy, Brill took a new style to his pitching.
"I was really happy with the way I threw the ball in Arizona," he said. "I decided to work on filling up the strike zone and keep my innings low in the pitch count. I went one stretch of five innings where I needed just 38 pitches.
"It is something I want to continue to work on. I had to come to the idea that if you throw strikes in good spots hitters will often get themselves out more often than not. I am looking for early contact and keeping my body fresh."
Now, Brill finally gets to take a little time off at home before returning to Arizona after the new year. Where he will land next spring is something he has no idea about.
"I'll take two weeks to just sit back and relax," Brill said. "Then, I'll start my weight training before going back to workout with the Diamondbacks. I finished strong in Jackson and I think what I did in the Arizona Fall League could help me make it onto the Diamondbacks spring training camp. From there, we will just wait and see."