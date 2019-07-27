BARRINGTON — Through 4½ innings, it was business as usual for the Rock Island Legion baseball team in its State Tournament opener.
Taking a four-run lead into the bottom of the fifth inning against Elgin at Kirby Smith Field, Post 200 was just nine outs away from stretching its postseason winning streak to eight straight. However, Post 57 had other ideas.
Beginning with a hit batter to open the fifth, Elgin exploded for eight runs in the inning and never looked back as it prevailed 9-6 Saturday afternoon, sending Rock Island (21-10-1) into the consolation bracket, where it will play Wheaton this morning at 10.
Post 200 did try to forge a comeback in the top of the seventh when Brendan Hird singled with one out. After moving into scoring position on a passed ball, he scored on a Chase VanDerGinst single to make it a three-run game.
Bryce Trask then singled to put runners on first and third and bring the tying run to the plate, but Elgin was able to record the final two outs to stave off the Rock Island rally.
In the fateful fifth, a Nick Poblocki RBI double tied the game, then Post 57 got back-to-back sacrifice flies to forge ahead before Ryan Dominck's two-run single off reliever Collin Snyder capped the uprising.
Up to that point, Rock Island starting pitcher Jono Berry had been firmly in control after allowing a first-inning run on Cy Kerber's RBI single. In turn, his teammates provided him with strong early support, breaking loose for four runs in the top of the second.
After a bases-loaded walk to Jesse Linch tied the game, Post 200 took the lead when Carson James scored on an Evan Spurgetis sacrifice fly. A subsequent Hird fielder's choice and an error on the play scored two more runs to put Rock Island up 4-1.
In the top of the third, Post 200 tacked on with a solo home run by VanDerGinst making it a 5-1 game.
After its big inning, Elgin had a chance to tack on some more in the bottom of the sixth, but reliever Joe DiIulio was able to come in and put out the fire as Post 57 left the bases loaded without scoring any more runs.