ROCK ISLAND — Going into the American Legion postseason, the Rock Island Post 200 baseball club knew it had the pitching required to make a deep run.
What was of the utmost concern for head coach T.J. Hoffman was being able to generate enough of a power surge offensively to ensure a lengthy second-season stay, a concern that was exacerbated with a 3-2 loss to Monmouth a week ago in the District 14 Tournament opener.
However, the following game for Rock Island — a 12-2, five-inning win over Moline — saw Post 200's lineup find a new spark, and that has continued to burn strongly as Hoffman's 21-9-1 club is now bound for the Legion State Tournament in Barrington, where it will open up with a 1 p.m. Saturday matchup with Elgin.
"Our pitching has been solid for most of the year, so we kind of felt if we could score just a few more runs, take the pressure off some of our pitchers, we could make a nice run," Hoffman said, "and we have."
Along with second baseman Brendan Hird and pitcher/outfielder Carson James, among the most consistent hitters in the Post 200 lineup, the outfield duo of Bryce Trask and Chase VanDerGinst rose to the occasion on a steady basis during Rock Island's seven-game postseason winning streak, during which it has outscored its opponents 71-32, including two games where it has scored 12 runs.
"It's a good time for us to get hot," said Hoffman. "We thought we would be swinging it all season, but we've had some hit-and-miss instances throughout the regular season. Right now, we're swinging the hot bat. From top to bottom right now, we're hitting the best we've seen all season."
Hird feels that at the start of the season, it took time for the lineup to mesh, with a mix of high school and college players coming together and needing time to get acclimated with one another.
Now, enough time has passed, and he feels the results speak for themselves.
"We knew we could swing the bats; we have a bunch of talented players who we knew could swing it," Hird said. "When it comes to Legion baseball, you've got guys coming from college and from high school — Alleman and Rock Island for us — and it takes time to learn how to play with each other, to learn everyone's strengths and weaknesses, and to get that chemistry going.
"Luckily, we've clicked right in time. When the Moline game came around, we started to play well as a team."
James, who is also one of Post 200's top pitchers with a 5-1 record, sees his role as being a set-up man for the power hitters in the lineup.
"Honestly, I'm just worried about making contact with the ball, putting it in play," he said. "I know I'm not a power hotter, but I feel like if I can get on, we've got guys like Chase who can hit the long ball."
Regardless of each player's role, the upturn in run production has Rock Island feeling like a re-energized baseball team as it prepares for the postseason's next level.
"I think we're expecting to play at a higher caliber," said James. "We're a different team, and I think we're a lot more confident in ourselves now."