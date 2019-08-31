The first half of back-to-back weekend doubleheaders proved to be a winning proposition Saturday for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Dakota Hudson pitched a career-high 7⅔ innings, and Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina both homered against the Cincinnati Reds to give the Cardinals a 10-6 victory in the opener.
Later, Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader each hit run-scoring singles in a ninth-inning rally to help make St. Louis a walk-off winner, 3-2.
Carpenter's heroics came as a pinch hitter and drove in Molina for the dramatic victory.
Sweeping the day-night doubleheader marked the eighth win in nine games for the Cardinals (75-59), who now lead the National League's Central Division by 2½ games.
Each of St. Louis' four batters reached in the clutch ninth. Tommy Edman singled and Molina was hit by a pitch from Raisel Iglesias (2-11) before Bader tied it at 2 with a single to left.
In the opener, Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt each had two hits and two RBIs for St. Louis.
Hudson gave the Cardinals a lift after the series opener was postponed by rain, setting up doubleheaders on Saturday and today. The Cardinals and the Reds also play afternoon games Monday against different opponents.
Hudson (14-6) settled down nicely after Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the first, stopping the right-hander's scoreless streak at 18⅔ innings through his previous three starts.
He struck out a career-high eight and started 17 of his 30 batters with a first-pitch strike.
While Hudson delivered for the Cardinals, Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer (10-12) pitched just four innings. He was charged with six runs and seven hits.
Tucker Barnhart had two hits and three RBIs for Cincinnati, and Suárez finished with two hits.
After the Reds chased Hudson, Aristides Aquino singled in Joey Votto and Barnhart's three-run double off Giovanny Gallegos trimmed St. Louis' lead to 8-6.
With runners on the corners and two outs, Gallegos got Phillip Ervin to bounce into a fielder's choice.
Wong then made it 10-6 with a two-run double in the bottom half, and Carlos Martínez pitched a perfect ninth for St. Louis.
Bauer, who was acquired in a July 31 trade, dropped his fourth consecutive start.
Suárez' 426-foot drive was his 14th first-inning home run of the season. It was No. 41 for Cincinnati, the most by any team in the opening frame since at least 1940.
But St. Louis responded with four in the bottom half, helped by an error on left fielder Josh VanMeter. Fowler connected in the second, and Molina went deep in the third to give St. Louis a 6-2 lead.
Brewers 2, Cubs 0
Manny Piña drove in two runs with a first-inning single and Josh Hader finished a strong performance by Milwaukee's bullpen, helping the short-handed Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0.
Ben Gamel added three hits as Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card. Gamel was recalled from the minors before the victory.
The Brewers used five pitchers in the six-hitter. Zach Davies worked 4⅔ innings before Matt Albers finished the fifth. Drew Pomeranz got two outs and Junior Guerra (8-4) worked 1⅔ innings of hitless ball.
Hader then earned his 27th save, recording five outs on just 12 pitches. The All-Star left-hander struck out two.
Regulars Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and rookie Keston Hiura (placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain) were out of Milwaukee's starting lineup. Braun pinch-hit in the sixth and Cain entered in a double switch in the bottom of the eighth.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had two hits in his return after missing the previous five games with mid-back tightness.
Chicago wasted a solid performance by Cole Hamels (7-5), who allowed five hits in six innings. The Cubs had won four in a row.
Gamel led off the game with a double to left. One out later, Christian Yelich and Yasmani Grandal drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Piña then singled to center.
Despite pitching a shutout, Davies was lifted before he qualified for the win. Hamels doubled with one out in the fifth and Jason Heyward followed with a lineout to first base. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell then brought in Albers to face Nicholas Castellanos, who flied out to right to end the inning.
ON HIS WAY
Ben Zobrist is expected to rejoin the Cubs before the series finale. The veteran utilityman has been on the restricted list since May 8 while going through a divorce.
SEPTEMBER CALLUPS
The Cardinals recalled left-hander Génesis Cabrera as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader and will activate right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon before his start in the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader. Both will stay with the club.
St. Louis also announced outfielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Rangel Ravelo, infielder Edmundo Sosa, right-hander Junior Fernandez, catcher Andrew Knizner, and right-hander Mike Mayers will be called up from Triple-A Memphis. Fernandez, Knizner and Mayers will arrive today, while Arozarena, Ravelo and Sosa will join the team Tuesday.
WORTH NOTING
Right-hander Sal Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville as the Reds' 26th man for the doubleheader.
TRAINING ROOM
Cardinals: OF Lane Thomas (right wrist fracture) was placed on the 10-day Injured list, and OF Tyler O'Neill (left wrist strain) was activated from the IL.
Brewers: LF Ryan Braun (back) and CF Lorenzo Cain (sore left knee) both are day to day, and it's uncertain when they might return to the starting lineup. Mike Moustakas (left palm, wrist) likely will be out a few more days.
Cubs: C Willson Contreras (right hamstring strain) went 0 for 1 and was hit by a pitch Friday night in a rehab game with Triple-A Iowa. He was expected to play again Saturday night.
UP NEXT
Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.25 ERA) faces Brewers left-hander Gio González (2-2, 4.34 ERA) in today's series finale. Darvish is coming off perhaps his best start of the season, allowing one run in eight innings in a victory over the Mets. González was roughed up by St. Louis on Monday, allowing nine runs in five innings.