Hernandez returns to manage Bandits

Ray Hernandez looks forward to returning to the dugout at Modern Woodmen Park for a second season as the manager of the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Houston Astros have finalized minor-league coaching staffs for the 2020 season, including the return of Hernandez and pitching coach Erick Abreu to their Midwest League affiliate.

"I'm excited about it," Hernandez said. "I learned a lot last year that I feel can help me now, and it's good to be coming back to Quad Cities. I know my way around a bit now, so everything won't be so new, and that's a good thing, too."

Hernandez guided the River Bandits to a 79-57 record and a playoff berth last season in his first managerial assignment with the Astros organization.

Only eight teams in the 60-year history of the Quad Cities’ Midwest League franchise finished with more wins than the River Bandits compiled in one of the most unusual seasons the organization has had.

Dealing with flooding and flood-related issues that prompted the relocation of 17 home games during the opening months of the 2019 season, the River Bandits won the league’s first-half title in the Western Division with a 42-23 record.