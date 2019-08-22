Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon says Wrigley Field plays like two different ballparks depending on the elements.
His team is finding success in both versions.
Kyle Hendricks pitched seven sharp innings and Chicago won despite getting only two hits, edging the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Thursday for its fifth straight victory.
Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single to help the NL Central leaders complete a three-game sweep. The Giants lost their fourth in a row.
A day after the Cubs won 12-11 in a game with seven home runs, there was a brisk breeze blowing in and the teams combined for just six hits.
"That's what Wrigley Field is," Rizzo said. "After a while, you just get used to it and you don't really worry about it."
"To win a 1-0 game is huge for us," he said.
The Cubs are 44-19 at home this season, including 16-3 in the last 19 games.
Hendricks (9-9) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. He has a 1.79 ERA in 11 home starts this season.
Relievers Brandon Kintzler, Kyle Ryan and Rowan Wick each got two outs to complete the four-hitter. Wick finished for his second save.
Cubs pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts without a walk.
"That's huge," Hendricks said. "You can't give away free bases."
Jeff Samardzija (9-10) gave up one run on two hits in seven innings against his former team.
"Kyle and I did the same thing," he said. "The wind was blowing in, so we just kind of attacked them."
Samardzija retired the first nine batters before Jason Heyward led off the fourth with a pop fly to short center. Kevin Pillar immediately began shading his eyes and lost it in the sun and the ball dropped in front of him for gift single.
With Heyward running, Nicholas Castellanos followed with a routine grounder to shortstop that Brandon Crawford booted for an error to put runners on first and second. Samardzija appeared on a verge of getting out of the jam when Kris Bryant bounced into a double play, but Rizzo followed with a liner to center for an RBI single.
"It's hard to pitch a better game than what 'Shark' did today," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's a shame we couldn't find a way to win that one for him."
San Francisco's best scoring chance came in the eighth. Crawford tripled off the right field wall with two outs against Kintzler. Without the wind, the ball might've been a game-tying homer.
Ryan, a left-hander, then came on to strike out pinch-hitter Austin Slater to end the inning.
"Crawford hit that ball pretty good," Maddon said. "There are days that's a home run, but it wasn't today."
TRIBUTE
Bochy, who is retiring, was honored before his last game at Wrigley. Maddon and Cubs President Theo Epstein presented Bochy with a tile from the legendary center field scoreboard with the number 15 (his uniform number) on it.
"What a nice gesture," Bochy said. "These moments are special to me. I'll miss coming here. It's such a great atmosphere."
GIVING SHADE
An inning after his gift hit led to the game's only run, Heyward was fighting the sun as he tried to track a ball in left-center. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, though, came over at the last second to make the catch.
Before heading back to his position, Heyward gave Schwarber a big hug.
White Sox 6, Rangers 1: Yoán Moncada lined a two-run homer his return from the injured list, Ross Detwiler struck out a career-high eight and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Thursday night.
James McCann hit a solo shot and doubled, and Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson and Matt Skole each had an RBI as Chicago won for the third time in four games.
Out since July 31 with a strained right hamstring, Moncada batted cleanup and made an immediate impact with his 21st homer as the White Sox jumped to an early five-run lead. He also doubled in the fifth and gave his team a scare when he fell awkwardly exiting the batter's box as he grounded out to end the seventh.
Moncada was tended to by a trainer and manager Rick Renteria, then remained in the game.
Elvis Andrus' solo homer accounted for the only run against Detwiler (2-3) that gave him 1,692 hits with Texas, tying him with Rafael Palmeiro for third on the team's career list. It was one of only three hits off the left-hander, who walked none over six innings. The 33-year-old earned his second win this season — and only his second in the majors over nearly three years.
Jimmy Cordero followed with two scoreless relief innings, and Kelvin Herrera tossed the ninth to complete a three-hitter.
Detwiler was 0-3 in five starts and five relief appearances since winning his first start with Chicago, on June 28 against Minnesota. His previous big league win was on Sept. 18, 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.
Ariel Jurado (6-10) allowed six runs and 10 hits in eight innings as he lost his fourth straight start.
Detwiler retired the first seven Texas hitters before Scott Heineman looped a double into right field in the third. Heineman was thrown out by McCann trying to steal third on a play that withstood a video review.
Moncada and McCann went deep back-to-back as the White Sox scored four runs in the third.
PROSPECTING
Top White Sox prospect Luis Robert has been on a tear since being promoted to Triple-A Charlotte in July, hitting .310 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs in 36 games. General manager Rick Hahn said no decision has been made on when to call up the promising 22-year-old. Robert started the season in Class A and was promoted to Double-A after 19 games.
Hahn confirmed that Chicago's top pitching prospect, right-hander Michael Kopech, remains on schedule to join the team for 2020 spring training following Tommy John surgery last September.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Giants: After being examined in Los Angeles by orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache, INF Pablo Sandoval (right elbow) returned to the Bay Area. The team's medical staff is in the process of determining how long Sandoval is likely to be sidelined.
Cubs: Closer Craig Kimbrel had pitched three of four days since being activated on Sunday — including a save in each of the first two games of the series — so he was unavailable on Thursday. "We're not going to push him," Maddon said.
Rangers: INF/OF Danny Santana (sore left hamstring) didn't start but was available off the bench.
White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (tight right hip flexor) was held out of the lineup. Both GM Rick Hahn and manager Rick Renteria said the condition isn't serious, and Jiménez could return today.
UP NEXT
Giants: Following a day off on Friday, they return home for a two-game series against Bay Area rival Oakland. LHP Madison Bumgarner (8-8, 3.72 ERA) starts the opener Saturday night against Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (9-5, 3.61).
Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (10-8, 4.23 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at home against the Nationals on Friday afternoon. RHP Aníbal Sanchez (7-6, 3.99) goes for Washington.
Rangers RHP Lance Lynn (14-8, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound against White Sox rookie RHP Dylan Cease (2-6, 5.93) on Friday night. Lynn is 0-2 in his last three outings. Cease makes his ninth career start.