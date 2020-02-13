Hawkeyes' Wallace set for a fresh start

IOWA CITY — Trenton Wallace brings a healthy approach into an Iowa baseball season that opens this weekend.

The Hawkeye junior from Davenport Assumption said the new season is accompanied by a new beginning.

"I hit the reset button last summer when I was with my summer league team. It was time for a fresh start," Wallace said. "It was time to enjoy the game again and not let the pressure get in my way, just go play and do what I know I can do."

The 6-foot-1 left-hander is in the mix for a starting role on the Iowa pitching staff and will again likely see action in the outfield for the Hawkeyes, but Wallace isn’t getting caught up in the particulars.

He’s just taking things as they come.

"There’s no need to put pressure on myself. That’s not productive," Wallace said, putting to work what he figured out while competing for Lakeshore in the Northwoods League last summer.

Instead, the idea will be to make the most of whatever opportunity comes his way.