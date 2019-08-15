Bryce Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 7-5 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Harper delivered his biggest hit yet in his first season with the Phillies, celebrating while running around the bases and then getting mobbed by teammates at the plate.
Cubs starter Yu Darvish struck out 10, silencing Philadelphia's bats for seven innings a night after the Phillies scored 11 runs in former manager Charlie Manuel's debut as hitting coach.
But the Phillies rallied against Chicago's bullpen and moved within one game of the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.
Pinch-hitter Brad Miller chased Rowan Wick with an RBI single in the ninth that cut it to 5-2 and Roman Quinn greeted Pedro Strop with an RBI single to make it a two-run game. Strop (2-5) hit Rhys Hoskins to load the bases with one out.
Derek Holland entered to face Harper and got ahead 0-2 in the count. Harper fouled off a 2-2 pitch before launching his 25th homer way out to right.
Ranger Suarez (4-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win.
Anthony Rizzo, batting leadoff after the original lineup had him in his usual cleanup spot, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit his 22nd homer.
Ian Happ led off the fourth with a triple and scored on David Bote's double. Albert Almora Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs, went to second on the throw home and advanced to third on shortstop Jean Segura's fielding error. Rizzo's single made it 4-0.
Kyle Schwarber slammed his 100th career homer and team-high 28th this season into the bushes in center field to put the Cubs ahead 5-0 in the fifth.
Corey Dickerson hit an RBI single with two outs in the eighth off Wick, but right fielder Nicholas Castellanos threw out Hoskins trying to score from second on the play to end the inning.
SMYLY'S STRUGGLES
Phillies starter Drew Smyly gave up five runs in five innings. He has an 8.04 ERA in his last three starts after allowing one run in 13 innings in his first two starts for the team.
ROSTER MOVE
The Phillies claimed righty Jared Hughes off waivers from the Reds. Hughes will join the bullpen this weekend. He was 3-4 with one save and a 4.10 ERA for Cincinnati.
Reds 2, Cardinals 1: There was no late-game magic for the Cardinals Thursday after they were no-hit for the first half of the game for a second consecutive night.
Cincinnati Reds starter Sonny Gray, who carried a scoreless streak of 13 innings into the game, no-hit the Cardinals for the first 4⅔ innings until Dexter Fowler singled to right center with two out in the fifth. The night before, the Cardinals didn’t have their first hit until the seventh inning against Kansas City and then they had six singles in a row in the seventh to pull out a 6-0 win.
On Thursday, the Cardinals had just that one hit until the ninth when Kolten Wong poked a two-out, run-scoring double into left field to give the Cardinals a chance. But pinch-hitter Matt Wieters flied out and the Cardinals had their winning streak snipped at five games.
After his single, Fowler stole the Cardinals’ third base of the night but Matt Carpenter struck out for Gray’s 10th strikeout of the game.
The only good news, seemingly, for the Cardinals was that they made Gray throw 97 pitches in the first five innings and he wouldn’t come out for the sixth. It didn’t matter as the Reds’ bullpen struck out five more Cardinals, jumping the total to 15 for the night.
For four innings Cardinals starter Michael Wacha (6-6) was firing blanks, too. But the Reds pushed across two runs in the fifth to break the scoreless tie.
Jose Iglesias singled to right and Tucker Barnhart was clipped by a Wacha pitch in the faceguard protection added to his batting helmet.
Gray sacrificed the runners to second and third and Nick Senzel hit a bouncer over the mound. Second baseman Wong might have had a play at first but threw home too late trying to catch Iglesias, who easily was safe.
First baseman Goldschmidt tossed out Barnhart at the plate as the latter tried to score on Josh VanMeter’s grounder. Senzel was off second as the Cardinals ran down Barnhart and the Cardinals might have a shot at Senzel, too, but center fielder Randy Arozarena was late in covering second, with the other infielders occupied in the play.
Eugenio Suarez then dropped a single into center to plate the second run.
TRAINER'S ROOM
CUBS: SS Javier Baez was scratched from the lineup because of an illness. ... RHP Craig Kimbrel (right knee inflammation) felt fine after another bullpen session and is closer to returning. ... RHP Brandon Kintzler (right pectoral inflammation) is expected to return today. ... OF Jason Heyward (left knee inflammation) wasn't in the lineup for the second straight game but entered the game in the ninth as a defensive replacement.
PHILLIES: RHP Edubray Ramos (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injury list to make room on the 40-man roster for Hughes.
Cardinals: Inflammation in OF Jose Martinez's right shoulder was clearing up enough for him to receive a cortisone shot later Thursday or Friday, manager Mike Shildt said.
Reds: 1B Joey Votto was scratched with low back tightness.
UP NEXT
Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (8-9, 4.38 ERA) faces the Pirates in the start of a three game series that will conclude a 10-game road trip.
Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (4-7, 4.30 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.
Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (8-8) allowed nine hits and seven runs in 3⅓ innings in his last start against Cincinnati on July 19, a 12-11 St. Louis win.
Reds: Luis Castillo (11-4) has allowed seven hits and two runs over 12 innings in two starts against St. Louis this season. Cincinnati won both games.