Alex Anthopoulos believes Cole Hamels can help the Atlanta Braves win big next season— and help the team's young starters have more success for years to come.
Hamels, who turns 36 this month. agreed Wednesday to an $18 million, one-year contract with the busy Braves, one of the more active teams this offseason.
Anthopoulos said young Braves starters Max Fried and Mike Soroka will benefit from Hamels' 14 seasons in the majors.
"How you quantify that is hard, but I think there is real value," Anthopoulos said. "We're signing Cole first and foremost because we think he's going to help us win a lot of games ... and hopefully get to the World Series. No doubt in my mind ... I think Max Fried will get better just by seeing him and being around him. I think Soroka will get better."
The Braves have won two straight NL East division titles but failed to win a playoff series.
Hamels said the Braves "were one of six teams I was really following and really rooting for" in free agency. He said Anthopoulos, the Braves general manager, was the first to initiate serious discussions.
"I reward the first team that actually does what they say they're doing," Hamels said, adding when a financial agreement was reached "boom, we were there and it was going to happen."
Hamels said he is impressed by the Braves' young talent.
"I've always been following them in hopes of maybe having an opportunity to pitch with some of those guys," he said. "... I think what I can provide might be beneficial."
Anthopoulos said he had interest in Hamels before the 2018 season, when the pitcher signed with the Cubs, and again last year, before Chicago exercised a team option.
Anthopoulos moved quickly this offseason after first addressing two other needs in free agency. Atlanta gave left-handed reliever Will Smith, a possible closer, a $40 million, three-year contract and added catcher Travis d'Arnaud for a $16 million, two-year deal. Atlanta also has re-signed four players: outfielder Nick Markakis, catcher Tyler Flowers and relievers Darren O'Day and Chris Martin.
Anthopoulos said he needed to be active because the Braves had a large number of expiring contracts.
"It hasn't been by design," Anthopoulos said. "We had a lot of free agents ... so we had a lot of work to do."
Anthopoulos said he's still looking for help at third base after Josh Donaldson became a free agent. He didn't rule out the possibility of adding another starting pitcher.
Hamels replaces Julio Teheran, who became a free agent after his $12 million team option was declined.
Hamels joins Soroka (22), Fried (25) and Mike Foltynewicz (28) in the projected rotation. Anthopoulos said left-hander Sean Newcomb, who spent most of the 2019 season in the bullpen, will be given a chance to win a starting job. Among other contenders for the final spot in the rotation will be Kyle Wright, Bryse Wilson and Ian Anderson, one of the team's top prospects. The one-year deal with Hamels leaves room for Anderson to move into the rotation in 2021, if not before.
Hamels was 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts last season. has 163 wins and a 3.42 ERA in 14 seasons. He began his career with Philadelphia, where he was a three-time All-Star in 10 seasons.
He finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting for the Phillies in 2011, when he was 14-9 with a 2.79 ERA. He was 17-6 with a 3.05 ERA in 2012.
AP sources: Wheeler, Phillies agree to deal: The Philadelphia Phillies filled their biggest need quickly.
Right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies agreed to a $118 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which is subject to a successful physical, had not been announced.
The 29-year-old Wheeler stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery.
He will join a rotation led by Aaron Nola that also includes Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta.
"He knows all of us hitters very well," Mets role player J.D. Davis said earlier in the day. "He's a great pitcher, great stuff. I only wish the best for him."
Wheeler chose less money to stay on the East Coast. The Chicago White Sox offered Wheeler a five-year contract worth more than $120 million guaranteed, a person with direct knowledge of those negotiations said. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Philadelphia spent big money last season on free-agent outfielders Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen and acquired catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura in trades. The Phillies didn't address starting pitching, and the staff's struggles cost them in the second half as they faded to an 81-81 finish. Manager Gabe Kapler was fired and replaced by Joe Girardi.
Wheeler is 44-38 with a 3.77 ERA in 126 starts. He has 726 strikeouts in 749⅓ innings.
"He's a great pitcher, but this whole division is stacked with pitchers," Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. "It's just going to be tough day in and day out."
Former Cub Edwards lands in Seattle: Reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract on Wednesday with a $950,000 guaranteed salary.
He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses, half for games and half for games finished. He would get $50,000 for 30 games, $75,000 for 40 and $125,000 for 50 along with $50,000 for 20 games finished, $75,000 for 30 and $125,000 for 40.
A 28-year-old right-hander, Edwards slumped this year. He had an 8.47 ERA in 22 appearances for the Chicago Cubs and San Diego, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline. Edwards gave up six runs over 1⅔ innings in two games for the Padres. Edwards was bothered this year by a thoracic strain that caused him to spend time on the injured list and was demoted twice to Triple-A Iowa.
"Carl has a great arm, big velocity, big spin on a breaking ball," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. ""In 2017 and 2018 he did a great job in a leverage position for a playoff team. Obviously, 2019 wasn't a good season for him. He's still going to pitch this year at 28. He's still got the same ingredients that led him to what he was able to do over those two seasons and since he made his major league debut I think he's in the top dozen of relief pitchers in Major League Baseball in strikeout percentage. He's a pretty significant bounce-back candidate for us."
Edwards made his big league debut with Chicago in 2015 and the following year helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. He had a 2.60 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 52 innings for the Cubs in 2018.
Seattle announced a one-year contract with infielder Patrick Wisdom, who hit 31 homers this year for Triple-A Nashville and batted .154 in nine games with Texas. Earlier this week, the Mariners agreed to a $2 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kendall Graveman, who is returning from Tommy John surgery.