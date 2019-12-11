Grassley: Bandits are not a contraction candidate (copy)

As Major League Baseball contemplates the elimination of up to 42 minor-league teams, the Quad Cities River Bandits will not be among the list of possibilities.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told the Quad-City Times on Wednesday he has been assured by a top official with Major League Baseball that the River Bandits, as well as minor-league clubs in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, are not being considered for the proposed reduction of minor-league franchises.

Grassley met on Nov. 26 with Dan Halem, the deputy commissioner of baseball administration and chief legal officer for Major League Baseball, to discuss concerns about a possible contraction of teams in Iowa.

"He told me that unequivocally that the River Bandits, along with the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Iowa Cubs, are not among the teams being considered in this proposal," Grassley said.

River Bandits owner Dave Heller, reached at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, welcomed what Halem told Grassley.

"We’re so excited to be able to tell our fans that the River Bandits will be here not only just for next year but for years thereafter," Heller said. "We’re here to stay."