If not for three rough innings, all against Elgin Post 57, the Rock Island Legion baseball squad could very well have found itself playing for a state title.
Unfortunately for Post 200, those three innings added up an earlier than hoped for exit from the Legion State Tournament at Barrington High School's Kirby Smith Field.
Nearly 48 hours after being undone by an eight-run Elgin uprising in its tournament opener, Rock Island got derailed by two sub-par frames Monday as Post 57 erupted for five sixth-inning runs to sideline Post 200 with a 10-8 setback.
"The kids played their hearts out," said Rock Island coach T.J. Hoffman, whose club bows out with a 22-11-1 record. "They played a lot of games in a short amount of time, and they were all hurting a bit; playing that many games takes a toll on the body.
"But they made a nice run, winning eight of their last 10 games. To lose our first game at District, and to end up in the top four in the state, that's a pretty good run."
After Post 200 (22-11-1) had scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie, Elgin responded by scoring five times in the home half of the sixth, with the go-ahead run coming in on a balk.
Prior to that, Post 57 had erased a 5-1 Rock Island lead by scoring four times in the fifth, but Post 200 went back on top on Carson James' RBI double in the top of the sixth and added two more to lead 8-5.
Following Elgin's five-run sixth, Rock Island did not go down quietly. With two outs, Chase VanDerGinst singled to bring the tying run to the plate in the person of Bryce Trask. However, Trask grounded out as Post 57 was able to snuff out Rock Island's final rally.
"There's a lot of maturity and leadership on this team," said Hoffman. "We knew Elgin wouldn't give up, and they knew we wouldn't give up. We just came up a little short."
The teams traded runs in the second inning, with Post 200 going on top early when Trask homered to lead off the top of the second. After Elgin tied the score, Rock Island came back with four runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
In the top of the fourth, VanDerGinst doubled in Brendan Hird to break the 1-1 tie, then scored on a sacrifice bunt by Henry Thompson. An inning later, Evan Spurgetis belted a two-run home run to stake Post 200 to a 5-1 lead.
Spurgetis drove in three runs, with Thompson adding a pair of RBIs and VanDerGinst notching three hits.