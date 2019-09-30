PHOENIX (AP) — Pitching coach Mike Butcher, a Quad-Cities native, will not return to the Arizona Diamondbacks next season.
The announcement was made Monday, one day after the Diamondbacks finished with an 85-77 record. Arizona was in the National League wild-card race until the last week of the season.
Butcher's departure is somewhat surprising considering the Diamondbacks finished with a 4.25 ERA, which ranked seventh out of 15 teams in the NL. Arizona remained competitive despite dealing ace Zack Greinke at the trade deadline. Several young players like Zac Gallen and Alex Young pitched well down the stretch.
Butcher was with the Diamondbacks for four seasons.
You have free articles remaining.
Manager Torey Lovullo called it a "tough decision," but said he believes there's room for improvement.
"I just think philosophically there were some differences that were happening and I wanted to explore some different angles," Lovullo said. "I wanted to see what we could get into to make us a little better."
The 54-year-old Butcher, who graduated from United Township High School in 1983, has had Major League stints as a pitching coach with the Tampa Bay Rays (2006) and Anaheim Angels (2007-15) before hooking on with the Diamondbacks in 2016.