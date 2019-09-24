The freefalling Chicago Cubs committed five errors, including two in a seven-run seventh inning, and moved to the brink of elimination with a 9-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night that extended their losing streak to seven.
Chicago dropped to 82-75 and would be eliminated with one more loss or Milwaukee win. The Cubs have not missed the playoffs since 2014.
Aided by a fielding error by second baseman Ben Zobrist and errant throw by reliever Danny Hultzen, the Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate in the seventh as they chased starter Kyle Hendricks and erased a 1-0 deficit. Pittsburgh stopped a nine-game losing streak in which it had been outscored 87-26.
Hendricks didn't allow any hits until the sixth and any runs until the seventh.
The first five batters had hits in the big inning and the sixth reached on Zobrist's error. Colin Moran's RBI single tied the score, Kevin Kramer hit a two-run double for a 3-1 lead and two runs scored when Zobrist couldn't handle Erik Gonzalez's grounder for an error.
Hultzen threw wide of second base in attempting to get a forceout, and Adam Frazier capped the outburst with a run-scoring double.
Hendricks (11-10) allowed six runs — five earned — and six hits in six-plus innings.
Kyle Schwarber hit two doubles for Chicago and rookie shortstop Nico Hoerner drove in both runs with a double in the fourth inning and a single in the eighth. Hoerner also made the first two errors of young career.
Gonzale hit a two-run homer in the eighth, his first home run in 123 plate appearances this season.
Francisco Liriano (5-3) pitched a perfect seventh. Pittsburgh rookie Mitch Keller gave up one run and seven hits in five innings.
Loretta benched: Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta served a one-game from suspension for what MLB called "inappropriate conduct" during a replay review in Saturday's game against St. Louis.
Loretta put on the headset that connects the umpiring crew chief to the review center in New York. Only umpires are permitted to use the headsets.
"I thought it was funny, but Major League Baseball didn't," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Hey, nobody died."
Seniority: With San Francisco's Bruce Bochy and Kansas City's Ned Yost set to retire at the end of the season, Pittsburgh's Clint Hurdle will become the longest-tenured manager in the major leagues with his current club. Hurdle began in 2011 and is finishing his ninth year. However, it is not certain Hurdle will return in 2020 despite two years remaining on his contract. The Pirates are assured of finishing last in the NL Central for the first time since 2010.
Indians 11, White Sox 0
Cleveland Indians star José Ramírez hit a grand slam in his first plate appearance after missing a month with a broken hand, then followed with a three-run drive in his second to lead the Indians past the hosting White Sox on Tuesday evening.
Batting left-handed, Ramírez lofted a 3-1 pitch from Chicago White Sox right-hander Carson Fulmer into the right field stands with two outs in the first inning for a 4-0 lead. Ramírez homered again in the third, this time from the right side off Héctor Santiago for an 8-0 advantage. His 22nd homer went deep into the left-field stands and gave him a career-high seven RBIs. He homered from both sides in a game for the fourth time.
Ramírez was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game. Ramírez, who turned 27 last week, broke a bone in his right hand on Aug. 24 against Kansas City. He had surgery two days later.
"I'm not 100 percent on my wrist, but still I feel a big improvement and I'm ready to play," Ramírez said through a translator before the opener of the three-game series in Chicago.
The two-time All-Star hit .254 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in his first 126 games this season. He hit .320 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 46 games in July and August.
"The idea is that he can hopefully play a lot," manager Terry Francona said. "Pitchers have to respect who he is. Ot's one less position we have to pick and choose or kind of platoon or whatever we've been doing in a couple of positions."
Second baseman Jason Kipnis underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday, also for a fractured hamate bone in his right hand.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant (sprained right ankle) did not play after being injured Sunday against St. Louis. He underwent an MRI on Monday that showed no structural damage. Bryant was injured when he slipped on first base while unsuccessfully trying to beat out a double play. Two years ago, OF Bryce Harper, then playing for Washington, sustained a knee injury on the same type of play. "Maybe make the bases softer or something," Bryant said. "They should be able to come up with some type of solution." ... LHP Cole Hamels (left shoulder fatigue) threw a bullpen and could possibly start Thursday night against the Pirates in the finale of three-game series. He was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cardinals last Friday. ... SS Javier Baez (broken left thumb) continues to have problems catching groundballs and remains limited to pinch-hitting and pinch-running.
Pirates: C Elias Diaz (right knee soreness) missed his second straight game.
UP NEXT
Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (13-10, 4.51 ERA) will start tonight. He is 3-1 with a 4.51 ERA in his last five outings. Pirates: RHP Dario Agrazal (4-5, 5.08) is 0-2 with a 7.43 ERA in his previous three starts.