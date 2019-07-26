ROCK ISLAND — Last summer was a learning time for the Rock Island Legion baseball team as it competed with a comparatively youth-laden roster.
This year, the Post 200 squad is top-heavy with experience, with six players that have completed their first year at college. Of those six, five played junior college baseball, with Alleman graduate Brendan Hird having played club ball at Holy Cross; he has since transferred to Notre Dame.
"We were a pretty young team last year; we had 18 players, 15 of whom could actually return (this season)," said Rock Island coach T.J. Hoffman. "We have a lot of players with college experience, and with those guys being among the leaders of our team, that has really helped this year."
Headed to the Legion State Tournament in Barrington, where it will open up this afternoon at 1 against Elgin, Rock Island (21-9-1) has banked on that experience and leadership to carry it to this point with a seven-game postseason winning streak that earned it the District 14 and 3rd Division titles.
"We have a lot of leadership," said third baseman Evan Spurgetis. "We feel that's one of the best parts of this team. The leadership of some of the guys, and our coaches, has brought us all back together as one. All of us are really composed."
Spurgetis, together with pitcher Anthony Barrios and catcher Clayton Thomas, came off a year of JUCO baseball at Black Hawk; the duo of pitcher Brandt Samuelson and outfielder/pitcher Khyri White competed for Black Hawk's Arrowhead Conference rival, Carl Sandburg.
"My buddy on the team, Clayton, are really competitive; we definitely brought that back from college," said White. "With him and me being on different teams in the same conference, there was a bit of a grudge, but we learned to be disciplined about it, and bring it to the other guys. We just wanted to come back, have a good team with them, and make sure we were doing it right."
In addition to the college players on the squad, the Alleman contingent on the teams — players such as pitchers Jono Berry and Sam Mattecheck and outfielder Chase VanDerGinst — add their own experience to the mix, helping helped lead the Pioneers to a fourth-place finish this past spring at the Class 2A state baseball tournament.
"That's the thing about our team; we get good leadership from the high school guys," said Spurgetis. "Those guys know what it takes to win. They're competitors."
That competitive spirit was fired by the recent title run at Sherrard, which earned Post 200 one of the six state berths in Barrington.
"I think these players want it pretty bad right now," said Hoffman. "A lot of these guys don't want this to be their last game, playing for the Rock Island Legion. They want to give it their all, keep the winning streak alive. I know everyone believes we can do it."
For White, playing for Post 200 has more than anything been what he describes as "my best baseball experience." He for one does not want it to end anytime soon.
"The last three years, it's been a lot more laid back, with a lot more bonding time," he said. "It's created a unique friendship you can't find anywhere else. I want to keep on playing