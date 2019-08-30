Nicholas Castellanos hit a pair of two-run homers, José Quintana took a shutout into the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs cruised to their fourth straight win, 7-1 over Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
Castellanos, who went deep off Chase Anderson in each of his first two at-bats, has 11 homers in 27 games with the Cubs since arriving in a trade at the deadline from Detroit and is batting .357 with Chicago. It was his second multi-homer game this season — both with the Cubs — and sixth of his career.
Kyle Schwarber added his team-leading 32nd homer, and third in five games, in the eighth.
The Brewers dropped their fourth game in five and fell to five games behind the Cubs, who hold the second wild-card slot. It was the first of seven meetings between the NL Central rivals in their next 10.
Chicago began the day 1 1/2 games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central, and 2 1/2 games back of Washington in the first wild-card spot.
Quintana (12-8) rebounded after being roughed up by Washington last week. The left-hander allowed four hits and walked two before being relieved by David Phelps with two outs in the sixth.
Quintana also drove in a run with a double, the first extra-base hit of his career. Victor Caratini had two hits and an RBI.
Anderson (6-4) allowed five runs and seven hits through four innings. Manny Piña had three hits and singled in the Brewers' only run off Pedro Strop in the eighth.
Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich had a single and double in four at-bats, but his season-high homer drought reached 11 straight games.
Two Cubs regulars, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward, were rested and didn't start following Thursday night's win over the Mets in New York. Bryant pinch hit in the eighth and struck out.
Ian Happ doubled to lead off the bottom of the first, then Castellanos followed with a two-run shot to left.
David Bote and Quintana smacked consecutive doubles to the left-center gap by with one out in the second to increase Chicago's lead to 3-0.
Castellanos went deep to left one out later on a 2-1 pitch to make it 5-0. As he exited the batter's box, Castellanos lifted his bat over his head with two hands and slammed it into the ground with delight before sprinting around the bases.
The Cubs tacked on an unearned run the seventh.
Cards rained out: The St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds are going to get plenty of work over the next two days.
The Reds and NL Central-leading Cardinals were rained out Friday night, setting up back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend. The teams will play day-night doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday.
A rainout in St. Louis in early June forced a makeup as part of Saturday's twinbill.
St. Louis moved the originally-scheduled game Sunday up to 12:05 p.m. from 1:15 p.m. The second game is slated for 6:05 p.m.
The Cardinals lead the Chicago Cubs by one game in the division.
Four games in two days aren't ideal for a team trying to hold onto first place, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.
"I mean it is what it is," he said. "We'll get a couple more pitchers on Sunday. Potentially have another guy tomorrow. I think either way you're looking at a lot of games in a short period of time."
Both teams will benefit from the annual September roster call-up on Sunday. The Reds didn't announce their starters for that doubleheader, knowing they'll have some flexibility.
The Cardinals have already announced they go with Miles Mikolas and Daniel Ponce de Leon on Sunday.
The Reds arrived in St. Louis at 3 a.m. following a night game in Miami and were quick to leave Busch Stadium.
Braves 10, White Sox 7: Max Fried pitched six-plus innings and won his sixth straight decision, and Tyler Flowers hit a three-run homer for the surging Atlanta Braves.
Freddie Freeman drove in two runs and Ozzie Albies went 4 for 5 to help the NL East-leading Braves, who have won 10 of 12 to stay 5½ games up in the division.
Fried (15-4) faced the minimum before Eloy Jiménez reached with one out in the fifth on a slow-rolling single down the line at third. The 25-year-old lefty allowed five hits and four runs and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts. He is tied with Washington's Stephen Strasburg for the NL lead in wins.
The Braves led 4-0 in the second. Josh Donaldson got it going with a walk and used a headfirst slide to score from second on Dansby Swanson's single. Flowers' 10th homer landed in the first few rows of the left-field seats.
Atlanta went up 5-0 in the fourth when Albies doubled and scored on Freeman's double. The Braves led 6-1 in the sixth when Albies' infield single scored a runner from third.
Chicago starter Iván Nova (9-11) allowed eight hits and five runs — four earned — in four innings. He had posted a 0.94 ERA in seven starts since July 22, the best in the majors over that span.
Adam Engel lined an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-1 in the fifth for Chicago. The White Sox scored four runs in the seventh when Yolmer Sánchez chased Fried with an RBI single and Welington Castillo added a pinch-hit, three-run homer off Luke Jackson.
Adeiny Hechavarria's pinch-hit, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh put Atlanta up 8-5. In the eighth, Freeman singled to drive in a run and scored on a fielder's choice to make it 10-5.
Anthony Swarzak gave up two runs in the ninth, prompting Braves manager Brian Snitker to bring in closer Mark Melancon. With a runner on third, Melancon struck out Tim Anderson, his only batter, to earn his fifth save in five chances with Atlanta.