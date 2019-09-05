Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rout the San Francisco Giants 10-0 on Thursday to open a three-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Paul DeJong hit an early two-run homer, and Paul Goldschmidt singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games and pushed their record to 79-61.
San Francisco (67-73) has lost five of six and eight of 10, dropping nine games back for the NL's second wild card.
Hudson (15-6) allowed a one-out single in the second to Kevin Pillar and walked Brandon Crawford, then retired 14 of his final 15 batters. He has won five straight starts.
Génesis Cabrera finished the four-hitter for his first big league save.
Logan Webb (1-1) allowed eight runs — seven earned — eight hits and two walks in 2⅔ innings.
Tommy Edman doubled leading off and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's one-out single in a three-run first capped by DeJong's career-best 26 homer.
St. Louis blew open the game with a five-run third that included a pair of miscues by the Giants. Matt Carpenter reached on a run-scoring infield single when first baseman Brandon Belt lost track of the bag on a throw from second baseman Mauricio Dubón. Crawford allowed Edman's grounder to shortstop to bounce off his glove for an error.
Hudson's single chased Webb and boosted the lead to 7-0.
Rangel Ravelo hit his first career homer, a two-run drive in the eighth against Kyle Barraclough.
Redbird royalty: Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in the third. The hit was Molina's 1,947th, tying Ozzie Smith for seventh in franchise history.
Base burglars: Randy Arozarena swiped his first career base in the second inning, giving St. Louis 96 steals this season. St. Louis has not reached triple digits since getting 111 in 2004.
White Sox 7, Indians 1
Reynaldo López pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1.
Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Indians began the day 5½ games behind AL Central-leading Minnesota and tied with Oakland for the second AL wild card, a half-game behind Tampa Bay.
After spitting four games against Chicago, the Indians headed to Minnesota for a three-game series.
A 25-year-old right-hander, López (9-12) allowed an RBI double in the second to Kevin Plawecki that scored Jake Bauers, who had walked. López struck out 11, walked three, retired his final 16 batters and threw 109 pitches. López pounded his right fist into his glove when he struck out Franmil Reyes to end the game.
Last Saturday against Atlanta, he gave up six runs over two-thirds of an inning in his shortest big league outing.
Welington Castillo hit a two-run homer in the second off Zach Plesac (7-6), who allowed six runs in five-plus innings. The rookie right-hander was removed with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth.
Adam Engel hit a two-run single in the sixth off Hunter Wood that made it 6-1. Yolmer Sánchez had two RBIs for Chicago.
Castillo homered after shortstop Francisco Lindor lost Yoán Moncada's popup in the sun. Lindor drifted into shallow left field but appeared to never pick up the ball, which dropped a couple feet away for a single.
Castillo followed with his ninth homer and added an RBI groundout in the ninth. Sánchez had an RBI single in the fourth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth from Wood, who had just entered
Sidelined: White Sox manager Rick Renteria will undergo surgery on his right rotator cuff Friday in Chicago and miss the weekend series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. Renteria plans to return to the dugout early next week. Bench coach Joe McEwing will run the team in Renteria's absence.
"I do intend to play again this year," Renteria joked.
CUBS 10, BREWERS 5
In a game that ended at Dispatch-Argus deadline, the Chicago Cubs kept pace with the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals by topping the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5 in Milwaukee. Please see QCOnline.com for full details of the game.
TRAINING ROOM
Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta (right shoulder strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Cardinals: C Matt Wieters (calf strain) took batting practice and resumed throwing and hopes to resume full baseball activities in the next week.
Cubs: Placed closer Craig Kimbrel in the Injured List with right elbow inflammation. According to Theo Epstein, Cubs president of baseball operations, Kimbrell undernwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage in his elbow. The move was retroactive to Monday, meaning he will be eligible to come off the IL on Thursday.
UP NEXT
Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (9-11, 3.61 ERA) start a three-game series on Friday at the Los Angeles Dodgers, who start LHP Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.96 ERA). Samardzija is 0-3 with a 4.21 ERA in five appearances at Dodger Stadium.
Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (8-13, 4.32 ERA) starts Friday at Pittsburgh against RHP Joe Musgrove (9-12, 4.67 ERA). Mikolas has 10 outings with no walks.
White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (14-8, 3.30 ERA), a first-time All-Star, starts as Chicago begins a six-game homestand.
Indians: RHP Adam Plutko (6-4, 4.53 ERA) faces RHP Michael Pineda (11-5, 4.11 ERA) on Friday.