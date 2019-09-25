A lineup of almost all reserves wasn't enough for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Neither was a late rally.
Pinch-hitter Paul Goldschmidt grounded into a game-ending double play with two runners on base and the NL Central-leading Cardinals fell short during a ninth-inning rally, losing to the Diamondbacks 9-7 Wednesday.
The Cardinals, who went with a lineup of reserves to give their typical starters some rest, began the day with a 2½-game lead over Milwaukee in the division. By the end of the game, the Brewers held a big, early lead en route to a victory over Cincinnati.
"Nothing about this game that didn't indicate that we were all in," manager Mike Shildt said. "We scored seven runs. We had the go-ahead run with Goldschmidt up at the plate. if you want more than that, I'd like to see you conjure it up."
St. Louis and Arizona were back on the field about 11 hours after the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win in 19 innings, a game that took nearly seven hours Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.
Cardinals starter Michael Wacha was pulled in the second inning with tightness in his right shoulder. Shildt said more would be known Thursday, but that it appears to be a mild strain. The injury forced the already-taxed Cardinals to go to their bullpen much earlier than desired.
"You're down four in the ninth. Teams with heart would pack that in," Schildt said. "Teams with unbelievably high character and competitiveness and desire fight like crazy, and that's what we did."
Errors by rookie infielder Tommy Edman and catcher Matt Wieters helped Arizona score seven times in the sixth for a 9-5 lead. Wilmer Flores homered during the burst, which also included a run-scoring wild pitch.
The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the ninth and Wieters hit a two-run single. Goldschmidt was up next — he had homered in the first two games of the series, marking his return to the desert after the Diamondbacks traded their longtime star to St. Louis in the offseason.
Facing former teammate Archie Bradley, Goldschmidt hit a grounder and Arizona turned two to end it. Bradley got his 17th save.
"We were ready to go. They played a little bit better than us, made one more pitch, one more hit. It's no big deal, we're used to it," Goldschmidt said.
Merrill Kelly (13-14) exited trailing 5-2 after six innings and wound up with the win.
Reliever Junior Fernandez (0-1) took the loss.
Cardinals rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena hit his first major league home run, stole home and threw out a runner at third base. Jose Martinez added a triple, double and two RBIs.
Flores hit a two-run double in the first, and Wacha left with two outs in the second. Wacha has pitched well recently, but is 0-3 in 10 starts since rejoining the rotation in early August.
Only a combined three players from both teams who played the entirety of Tuesday's night's marathon were in the starting lineup Wednesday, and all played the whole game.
"It was a solid win on a day we were gassed," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "There was sloppy moments, and I expected that. We managed through those times."
St. Louis took the lead in the fourth on the Cardinals' first steal of home plate since September 2012. Arozarena beat the tag at home plate after a dropped pickoff throw to first base. The Diamondbacks lost their challenge of the safe call on the play.
Arozarena's home run to left field in the top of the sixth gave the Cardinals a 5-2 lead.
"I feel 50-50 happy," Arozarena said in Spanish. "I'm happy with what I did but would have liked our team to win. Everything is positive for us. Last night was so long, but that's baseball in the big leagues. You've got to put it behind you."
High praise: Watching Yadier Molina still looking spry and energetic in the 19th inning of Tuesday night's game, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt only further came away impressed with his star catcher, who played the entire game on Tuesday before getting Wednesday off.
"Been around professional baseball for 43 years or close to it," Shildt said before Wednesday's game. "I can confidently say, no slight to anyone — smartest, toughest, biggest heart of anyone I've seen in this game in all of those individual categories."
Pirates 4, Cubs 2
The collapsing Chicago Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention shortly before losing their eighth straight game, falling 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Back-to-back wild pitches by David Phelps in the eighth inning enabled Pittsburgh to score the winning run. Just before Phelps' bout with wildness, Milwaukee clinched the second NL wild card with a 9-2 victory at Cincinnati. The Cubs will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Chicago's skid included four one-run defeats at the hands of NL Central-leading St. Louis.
Phelps entered in relief with the score tied 2-2 and walked Pablo Reyes to put runners on first and second with one out. José Osuna drew a walk from Brad Wieck (1-2) before scoring on the wild pitches, and Erik González added a sacrifice fly.
González was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Pittsburgh won for the second straight night over the Cubs following a nine-game losing streak.
Michael Feliz (4-4) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Keone Kela worked the ninth for his first save of the season. Kela has taken over as closer after All-Star Felipe Vázquez was arrested and jailed last week on felony charges including sexual assault of a minor.
Ian Happ homered and drove in both Cubs runs.
Both starters, the Cubs' Jon Lester and Pirates rookie Dario Agrazal, pitched six innings and allowed two runs.
Happ's homer leading off the seventh pulled the Cubs into a 2-2 tie and chased Agrazal.
The Pirates had gone ahead in the fourth inning when González doubled in a run and scored on Jake Elmore's single.
Epstein staying put: Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said he has no plans of returning to the Boston Red Sox.
Speculation in Boston has centered on Epstein possibly replacing Dave Dombrowski, who was fired Sept. 8 as the president of baseball operations. Epstein is finishing his eighth season as the Cubs' president of baseball operations.
Epstein oversaw Boston's baseball operations for eight seasons from 2003-10 before leaving to join the Cubs. The Red Sox won the World Series in 2004, their first title since 1918, then won again in 2007.
Epstein declined to comment on the status of manager Joe Maddon, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
Hurdle coming back: Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, who is under contract through 2021, told The Athletic on Wednesday that he has received assurances from team management that he will return next year for his 10th season.
There was some question about Hurdle's job security with the Pirates assured of their first last-place finish in the NL Central since 2010. General manager Neal Huntington said in a one-sentence statement released by the team that he will not address any personnel decisions until the end of the season.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong (hamstring) is set to hit on the field at Busch Stadium on Thursday, an off day. "We'll know more after (Thursday), but he's getting close," Shildt said.
Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant (sprained right ankle) will not play again this season and SS Javier Báez (fractured left thumb) will be limited to pinch hitting and pinch running.
Diamondbacks: OF Abraham Almonte pulled up trying to reach down for what ended up being Martinez's triple in the fifth, and left the game. His injury was announced as a strained left hamstring. ... RHP Taijuan Walker (Tommy John surgery in 2018, shoulder injury) is scheduled for a bullpen session on Thursday. Walker hasn't pitched all season but could make a start before it ends. ... Manager Torey Lovullo said the team has decided to shut down pitchers Zac Gallen, who threw 80 innings for Miami and Arizona since June, and Luke Weaver, who after being out since late May with forearm tightness recently came back for a major league appearance.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: After a day off for the team, RHP Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.45 ERA) is scheduled to start at home Friday in the series opener with the Chicago Cubs.
Cubs: LHP José Quintana (13-8, 4.55 ERA) will start Thursday night's finale of the three-game series. Quintana has pitched a combined 8⅔ innings and allowed 16 runs in his last three starts, though he did not factor in the decision in any of them. Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (10-12, 4.49) is 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA in his last four starts.