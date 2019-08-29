Victor Caratini homered twice off Mets ace Jacob deGrom, including a tiebreaking, three-run drive in the seventh inning that powered the Chicago Cubs past New York 4-1 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Jon Lester pitched six effective innings as the Cubs increased their lead for the second NL wild-card spot to 2½ games over Philadelphia.
The Mets lost their sixth in a row, all at Citi Field. Full of hope a week ago, they dropped five games behind Chicago.
Caratini lofted a solo homer in the second that made it 1-all. That was the Cubs' only hit until they struck in the seventh.
Kris Bryant hit a one-out single off shortstop Amed Rosario's glove, and Javier Baez grounded a single up the middle. Caratini fell behind 1-2, fouled off two pitches and then pulled a line drive into the second deck in right field.
The crowd of 38,389 fell silent as the Cubs backup catcher rounded the bases with his ninth home run of the season and second career multihomer game. He became the fourth player to connect twice in a game against deGrom, joining Mitch Garver this year, Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 and Mark Teixeira in 2015.
DeGrom (8-8) had sparkled since late May, with a 1.88 ERA in that span. But the NL Cy Young Award winner got little run support, a familiar scenario for the All-Star righty.
DeGrom walked with his head down to the dugout when the inning ended and headed straight for a tunnel to the clubhouse.
J.D. Davis homered for the third straight game in the series and Wilson Ramos doubled, singled and extended his hitting streak to 22 games, the longest in the majors this season.
Lester (11-9) limited the Mets to five hits. After Tyler Chatwood and Brandon Kintzler each threw a scoreless inning, Craig Kimbrel closed for his 13th save in 15 chances.
Caratini got three hits as the Cubs won their seventh in a row at Citi Field since last year, their best winning streak while visiting the Mets since taking seven straight at Shea Stadium in 1991. This was Chicago's fifth consecutive road victory, a nifty achievement for a team that is 28-39 overall away from Wrigley Field.
Twins 10, White Sox 5: Jake Cave homered twice, C.J. Cron went deep and the surging Minnesota Twins set a major league record for home runs on the road in a 10-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
Cave led off the third with drive off Dylan Cease to give Minnesota 139 homers away from home, eclipsing the mark of 138 set by San Francisco in 2001. Cron, the next hitter, followed with a homer to center.
Cave added a shot in the seventh for his second career multi-homer game, increasing the Twins' overall total to 261. The record for homers in a season, 267, was set last year by the New York Yankees.
Cron doubled and had three RBIs in a three-hit afternoon, and Nelson Cruz drove in in three runs as the AL Central leaders won their fifth straight. In sweeping a three-game series with sliding Chicago, Minnesota (82-51) moved to 31 games above .500 for the first time since September 2010.
Cave and Cron's back-to-back homers increased Minnesota's lead to 8-0 after the Twins had used eight singles and a walk off Cease (3-7) to pull ahead 6-0 after two innings.
Staked to an early lead, José Berrios (11-7) cruised to his first victory in nearly a month. The All-Star right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out eight in six innings. In four previous starts, Berrios was 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA.
José Abreu had four hits for the White Sox, who fell behind early as Cease struggled in his 10th major league start. The rookie allowed eight runs on 10 hits and walk in two-plus innings.
The Twins kept slugging even though three regulars were out of the lineup with minor injuries.
Max Kepler, who leads the Twins with 35 homers, didn't start for the third straight game as he rests a sore right knee. Cave took Kepler's usual place in center field.
Miguel Sanó wasn't in the lineup because of right forearm tightness after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday and a gastrointestinal issue. Marwin González missed his second game with an abdominal/oblique strain.
The Twins jumped ahead 4-0 in the first. Cruz knocked in two more runs with a single to center in the second.
Chicago scored twice in the ninth of Randy Dobnak, who pitched the final three innings for his first save.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo (back tightness) hasn't played since Saturday. Manager Joe Maddon said he didn't expect Rizzo would be ready for the series opener against Milwaukee, adding, "I don't have any kind of specific date" for his return. ... All-Star catcher Willson Contreras (strained right hamstring) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Maddon estimated Contreras could rejoin the team in "a week or so." ... OF Kyle Schwarber didn't start and struck out as a pinch-hitter. LF Tony Kemp started in his place and made three straight nice catches early in the game.
Mets: 2B Robinson Cano (torn left hamstring) hit against a Triple-A pitcher and ran the bases before batting practice.
Twins: Both Kepler and Sanó were available off the bench, but manager Rocco Baldelli said he didn't want to "force" either back into the lineup. Baldelli added he wanted to be more cautious with González. "If there's anything we do to set him back, that would be a big mistake on our end," he said. ... Byron Buxton (left shoulder), who rejoined the team after his Class A rehab stint was halted, is taking part in limited baseball activities. General manager Thad Levine said the goal is to "stabilize and strengthen" Buxton's shoulder and there's no timetable for his return.
White Sox: SS Tim Anderson, who leads the majors with 24 errors, got the day off. "I think he's fatigued a little bit and we just want to make sure when we get him back out there that he's ready to go," manager Rick Renteria said.
UP NEXT
Cubs: A short turnaround for an afternoon start at Wrigley Field, with LHP Jose Quintana (11-8, 4.05 ERA) vs. Milwaukee RHP Chase Anderson (6-3, 4.34). Quintana is 1-2 with a 7.08 ERA in four starts against the Brewers this year. Milwaukee is four games behind Chicago.
Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.46) starts at Philadelphia vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-4, 3.53). Wheeler has given up 14 runs on 21 hits and seven walks in his last three starts, spanning 16 innings.
Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (12-6, 4.49 ERA) faces Tigers RHP Edwin Jackson (3-7, 8.70) on Friday at Detroit.
White Sox: RHP Ivan Nova (9-10, 4.37) takes the mound against the Braves' Max Fried (14-4, 4.03) in Atlanta on Friday. The NL East leaders have won Fried's last seven starts, and he's 5-0 with a 3.35 ERA in that span.