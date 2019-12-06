Big Story: Field of big-league dreams sprouts in Iowa cornfield

When Murray Cook first visited the Field of Dreams site near Dyersville, Iowa, four years ago, his memories came to life.
All of the iconic images from the movie that made a baseball diamond and a two-story farmhouse tucked into a northeast Iowa cornfield famous were there, transformed from the big screen to reality.
Field of Dreams, released in 1989, was a box-office smash. The movie, nominated for three Academy Awards, starred Kevin Costner devoting himself to building a baseball field on his Iowa corn farm.
“It was so cool. I’ve been a big fan of the movie forever and to be standing there — wow, it was special,’’ Cook said.
That visual has become Cook’s latest pallet, his most recent opportunity to transform a patch of land into a temporary major-league baseball stadium.
Cook is the president of the sports turf division of BrightView, a construction company based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, and one of three companies hired by Major League Baseball to turn an Iowa cornfield, just a long fly ball away from the movie site, into a temporary major-league baseball stadium.
Construction
Cook's organization has been on the job site since early fall, shortly after Major League Baseball announced in August that the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees would play a major-league game there on Aug. 13, 2020.
More than 30,000 cubic yards of soil have been removed from the 17-acre area that for one day will become the home of the first regular-season major-league game ever played in Iowa.
BrightView’s task is to prepare the site and construct the field.
Populous, a Kansas City, Missouri company, is responsible for the architectural design work.
BaAM Productions of Toronto has been hired as the project manager, making certain that seating and amenities for fans, dugouts and clubhouse facilities for players and working space for media are available and functioning on gameday.
The collaborative effort is “a little like putting a puzzle together,’’ Cook said. “There are a lot pieces that have to fit at the right time.’’
Everything has been designed to retain the integrity of a major-league facility while also maintaining the iconic image of the Field of Dreams site.
Unlike the movie, there will be no long stream of headlights of cars and pickups traversing a country road to reach the game site.
Instead, fans will be shuttled to the movie site, then follow a corn-lined path leading from the outfield corn of the baseball diamond in the movie to an area above right field at the temporary big-league field.
Once there, spectators will be greeted by a stadium designed to look a bit like the old Comiskey Park in Chicago, where the movie’s Shoeless Joe Jackson played.
Seating areas will stretch from the left-field corner to the right-field corner, and Cook said organizers are exploring materials for the outfield wall that will allow fans seated on the third-base side of the facility to have a view of the movie site beyond the right-field wall.
“It won’t be glass, but it will be somewhat clear,’’ he said.
Dugouts will be connected to clubhouses and training room facilities that will be portable and delivered to the site in late spring.
Other portable facilities behind the stadium will provide necessities for fans, concessions and restrooms, and create a venue that will allow for the broadcast and coverage of the game that is scheduled to be nationally televised.
'Some good, Iowa farmland'
When the final out is recorded, Cook hopes it will create a memory as vivid as the scene of the end of the 1989 movie featuring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.
“The hope is that this is an experience that people will never forget,’’ Cook said. “From the players to the spectators to the people watching and listening in, the hope is that this will be truly special.’’
That even includes making certain that corn is mature – and green – when the White Sox and Yankees take the field and the world looks on in mid-August.
“We’re working the folks who have farmed the land for a number of years, making certain that the proper nutrients are in place and that the corn is planted at the right time,’’ Cook said. “All of those things are important on this project.’’
The three companies involved in constructing the site have experience in creating special venues.
BaAM Productions works with the NHL in creating venues for the hockey league’s outdoor Winter Classic and it joined with BrightView in working to stage a nationally-televised major-league baseball game between the Braves and Marlins from Fort Bragg in North Carolina in 2016.
The Field of Dreams stadium will be similar to but smaller than the temporary facility erected at Fort Bragg at a cost of around $5.5 million. The Iowa diamond is being built to accommodate 8,000 fans, 4,000 fewer seats than the stadium built at the North Carolina military facility.
Cook said he has benefited from experiences gained there, as well as in preparing soccer fields for major-league games between the Red Sox and Yankees in London this year and turning a circular cricket stadium in Australia into a baseball diamond for a 2014 game between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks.
“The Fort Bragg game was such a great event,’’ Cook said. “But when you get another opportunity, you want to make that better yet and that is where we are with this project.’’
Cook’s company turned space at Fort Bragg into a major-league stadium in 120 days.
“We’ve been able to build fields in a short period of time but in this instance, we have a year and nobody minds that,’’ Cook said.
He estimates that a crew of 15-20 workers has been at the Field of Dreams site on a daily basis since work began in September following the removal of this year’s crop.
“We’re working with some good Iowa farmland, and that’s been a good place for us start,’’ Cook said. “My first question coming out here was the availability of the big equipment we need, but that hasn’t been an issue at all. We’re off to a good start.’’
The primary objective so far has been to create a level playing surface.
Progress
Outfield walls will be 335 feet down the right and left-field lines, 380 feet in the power alleys and 400 feet to straightaway center field.
In recent weeks, the site has been graded and drainage systems have been installed.
A total of 2,500 cubic tons of gravel was brought in to form a sub base. It has been topped off by 300 tons of sand, work that Cook wanted to see completed before the onset of winter.
Sod is scheduled to be put in place early next spring, with construction of the temporary facilities to follow.
“Things are going as well as we hoped they would,’’ Cook said. “It’s a decent-sized project and we’re where we want to be at this point, probably a little ahead of the game.’’
When completed, Cook said the result will be “an average major-league surface. There will be some out there that are better, but this will be a good natural-grass playing surface that meets major-league requirements.’’
The number of workers at the site will grow to around 200 in the spring as it is prepared for baseball.
For Cook, creating unique and different baseball venues for major-league games is a labor of love.
He grew up in Salem, Virginia, living next to a minor-league ballpark where he shagged balls that cleared the fence during batting practice as a youth and eventually worked as batboy before joining the grounds crew.
He played the game as well, competing collegiately at North Carolina Wesleyan before landing a job in minor-league baseball.
Cook spent 17 years working for minor-league teams across the country before eventually working as the field operations director for the shared Florida spring training complex of the Braves and the former Expos.
In recent years, he has overseen projects for Major League Baseball “here and there, wherever we’re needed.’’
That has taken Cook from one side of the planet to the other.
It also has allowed Cook to create his own field of dreams, one he is anxious to share next summer when the White Sox and Yankees take the field in an Iowa farm field.
“I’ve had a chance to be part of some really cool projects, including this one,’’ Cook said. “To be able to take an idea, formulate a plan and then make it a reality, that’s pretty exciting.’’