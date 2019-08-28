Knocking out Noah Syndergaard after three innings almost wasn’t enough for the Chicago Cubs to gain ground in the National League Central for the first time in a week.
Despite holding a nine-run lead after three, the Cubs needed five relievers Wednesday to hold on for a 10-7 victory over the Mets and cut their deficit to two games behind the Cardinals.
The Cubs (71-61) extended their road winning streak to four games — their longest road streak since winning five straight from April 27 to May 14. They also captured their second consecutive road series.
But their most significant achievements were knocking out Syndergaard and gaining ground in the division for the first time since Aug. 21.
The Cubs quickly ended Syndergaard’s five-start streak of allowing two earned runs or fewer while throwing at least six innings. He entered Wednesday’s game with a 3.00 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.
A throwing error by shortstop Amed Rosario on a potential double-play grounder paved the way for six runs in the first. Ian Happ capped the rally with a two-run home run in his first at-bat against Syndergaard.
Kyle Schwarber, who hit an RBI double in the first, added a two-run, opposite-field home run to left in the second. Schwarber’s homer was his 31st, exceeding his career high set in 2017.
Nicholas Castellanos, who was hit on the left hand by a 98 mph pitch from Syndergaard in the first, hit a two-run, opposite field homer to right in the third to extend the Cubs’ lead to 10-1.
The three home runs against Syndergaard were a career high, and he hadn’t allowed more than seven runs in a start before Wednesday.
But Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, who had allowed one run on six hits in 14 innings covering his last two starts, quickly lost a large chunk of his nine-run lead in the fifth as he allowed four consecutive hits after retiring the first batter.
The biggest blows were consecutive home runs by Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis. Hendricks retired Pete Alonso on a foul pop to third, but Joe Panik hit a soft single to left to score Wilson Ramos and prompt manager Joe Maddon to pull Hendricks one out short of qualifying for a victory.
The Mets put the first two batters on in the sixth, but left-hander Kyle Ryan induced Davis to ground into a double play and Michael Conforto to ground to second.
Shortstop Javier Baez committed a throwing error to open the eighth, and McNeil followed with a double. But Rowan Wick, the Cubs’ fourth reliever, retired the next three batters in limiting the Mets to one run.
Craig Kimbrel allowed a hit and walk to start the ninth but retired the final three batters to earn his 12th save.
Brewers 4, Cardinals 1: The Milwaukee Brewers' chances of repeating as NL Central champions might have looked bleak had they been swept by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Thanks to Keston Hiura and Jordan Lyles, they bounced back.
Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Lyles turned in another strong start and Milwaukee snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Wednesday.
The Cardinals had won 15 of 18, including two at Miller Park this week in matching their longest winning string of the season.
The Brewers ended a three-game skid. Third in the division, they trail the Cardinals by 5½ games.
"We needed a win," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We played a nice game, but we would have taken any kind of win."
Milwaukee got off to a fast start against Jack Flaherty (8-7), who had given up a total of just one run in his previous five starts.
Trent Grisham led off the first inning with a single, went to third on a throwing error by second baseman Kolten Wong and scored on a groundout by Hiura. Milwaukee made it 2-0 in the second when Ryan Braun doubled and later scored on Orlando Arcia's sacrifice fly.
Hiura hit a solo home run in the fourth, sending a 3-0 fastball from Flaherty into the left-field seats. Hiura added an RBI double in the eighth.
"It was big. Salvage the series, get the last win, and take it into the off-day," Hiura said.
Lyles (9-8), acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade on July 29, set the tone for Milwaukee. The right-hander, who had held Arizona hitless in a six-inning outing in his last start, struck out five of the first seven Cardinals he faced. He fanned nine in 5⅓ innings.
Junior Guerra relieved Lyles in the sixth with two on and got Yadier Molina to hit into a double-play. Josh Hader struck out three in two scoreless innings to earn his 26th save.
Molina hit two singles and went 7 for 11 in the series. He homered three times in the first two games — the veteran catcher has just seven home runs this season.
"We can't ignore the fact that that's a lot of games in a row and we played really well the whole stretch," said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, noting his team had played 16 games in a row without a day off. "This group likes to play, though. This group will play in a back field or a parking lot, if that's where you tell us to play."
Wong hit his 10th homer, connecting in the sixth off Lyles. He also doubled and singled.
"To expect a sweep at this level is tough," Wong said. "Getting them is amazing, but winning series, that's the No. 1 goal."
Christian Yelich singled and walked in four plate appearances. The reigning NL MVP hasn't hit a home run in 10 games, his longest drought of the season for Milwaukee.
Twins 8, White Sox 2: In a game that ended at Dispatch-Argus deadline, the hosting Chicago White Sox dropped an 8-2 decision to the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota (81-51) out-hit the Sox (60-72) 12-9. Jake Odorizzi (14-6) picked up the pitching win and Ross Detwiler (2-4) was saddled with the loss. Minnesota's Jonathan Schoop homered twice and drove in four runs. Please see QCOnline.com for a complete game story.
TRAINER'S TABLE
Cardinals: Kolten Wong returned to the starting lineup. He had not started for three games after fouling a ball of his right big toe Saturday and having to have a hole drilled through his toenail to drain fluids. "You get your toenail drilled to release blood, that can't feel real great," Shildt said. "I appreciate and respect, and it is very important, his mentality to want to stay and get back to competition."
Brewers: 3B Mike Moustakas said there is no timetable for his return. He has been out since leaving Monday's game in the third inning with pain in his left palm and wrist after being struck by hard-hit groundball.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: A three-day, four-game series against the Reds starts Friday in St. Louis. Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson (13-6, 3.47 ERA) faces Reds RHP Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34 ERA) in the opener. Saturday features a day-night doubleheader.
Brewers: A three-game series against the Cubs in Chicago begins Friday. Brewers RHP Chase Anderson (6-3, 4.34 ERA) faces Cubs LHP José Quintana (11-8, 4.05 ERA).