SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday as the hosts saved themselves from a dubious milestone.
Greinke had struck out nine on 92 pitches through the eighth inning.
With one out, Austin Nola lined a solid single into left-center to end Greinke's night in what ended up being a 3-0 victory.
The All-Star lost his perfect game in the sixth when he walked Dee Gordon, ending his streak of consecutive innings without a free pass at 29⅓. He got out of the inning with a double play.
The Mariners have been no-hit twice this season, including once already by the Astros. No team has ever been no-hit three times in a season.
It also would have been the Astros third no-hitter of the campaign.
Greinke struck out five straight, including the side in the fifth inning, and had recorded 13 groundball outs before Nola's hit. Seattle had pushed the ball into the outfield just twice.
Omar Narváez hit a hard line drive right back at Greinke in the eighth, but the five-time Gold Glove winner got his glove up in time for the second out.
Greinke picked up his eighth win since joining Houston after being traded by Arizona minutes before the trade deadline on July 31. It was his fourth straight win and is 17-5 combined.
The right-hander recorded his 200th career victory on Aug. 18 at Oakland. His best outing entering Wednesday was a one-hitter against the Mariners in 2009.