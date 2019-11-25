SPHL
Storm acquire Sova in trade: The Quad City Storm acquired defenseman Joe Sova from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Monday in exchange for future considerations.
Sova, 31, is in his ninth season of professional hockey. The Berwyn, Ill., native has played in three leagues, including 48 games in the American Hockey League and 247 in the ECHL. He was a member of the ECHL Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades in 2012.
In 408 career games, Sova has scored 29 goals and added 101 assists for 130 points. This season with Roanoke, Sova has one goal and three assists in 11 games.
The Storm also activated defenseman Sean Kacerosky off the 21-day injured reserve and placed forward Michael Casale on the 21-day IR with an upper body injury.
COLLEGE NOTES
Illini change season opener: Illinois officials announced Monday that it has changed the date for its 2020 football season opener. The Fighting Illini will host Illinois State on Friday, Sept. 4, one day earlier than initially scheduled. The kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
ISU's Purdy earns Big 12 award: Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was named Monday as the Big 12 Conference offensive player of the week.
Purdy threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns to help the Cyclones rally in the fourth quarter for a win over Kansas. The sophomore completed 29-of-42 passes and rushed for a touchdown.
He won the honor for the second time this season, setting an ISU school record with 3,575 passing yards for the season.
Cyclones' Joens recognized: Following a record-setting performance for Iowa State, sophomore Ashley Joens was named Monday as the Big 12 women's basketball player of the week.
The Iowa City native averaged 28 points and 17 rebounds in a pair of victories last week, an effort highlighted by a 30-point, 20-rebound performance in a win over Texas Southern which made Joens the first Iowa State player and the fourth Big 12 player since the 1999-2000 season to record a 30-20 game.
BASEBALL
White Sox part ways with 2B Sanchez: A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have placed Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers.
The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the move, first reported by The Athletic, has not been announced.
Sánchez had the second-highest fielding percentage among AL second baseman last season and won his first Gold Glove. He was among Chicago's most entertaining players, making mud angels during a rain delay, but he hit .252 with two homers.
Sánchez made $4,625,000 this year and if Chicago had offered a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline likely would have gotten a salary of about $6 million. Because Sánchez has enough service time to be eligible for arbitration, he is likely not to be claimed. He has the right to refuse an outright assignment to a minor league roster and elect to become a free agent.
Prospect Nick Madrigal is an option to take over at second.