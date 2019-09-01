FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, left, throws a ball as quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone looks on during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Chicago Bears heard plenty of talk about their possible regression during an offseason brought on by Cody Parkey's double-doink field goal miss. Their solution for backsliding following a 12-4 season is how much they believe in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's development. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)