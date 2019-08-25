River Ridge, Louisiana pitcher Egan Prather tosses his glove after getting the final out of a win over Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
First-year Rock Island head soccer coach Rudy Almanza at soccer practice at Rock Island High School, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Ridgewood's Alex Johnson (left) and the rest of the Spartans line works during football practice at Cambridge High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
River Ridge, Louisiana pitcher Egan Prather tosses his glove after getting the final out of a win over Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)