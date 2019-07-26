Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) walks off the field at the end of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mack is questionable for the Bears game against the New England Patriots.
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) walks off the field at the end of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mack is questionable for the Bears game against the New England Patriots.
AP
Martin Truex Jr. stands on pit road before a NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway last Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla.