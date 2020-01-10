Things to know about Bald Eagle Days at Expo Center

Looking to celebrate the annual arrival of bald eagles to the Quad-Cities? Check out the annual Bald Eagle Days Environmental Fair and Wild Life Art Show, set for Jan. 10-12 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

When and where

The Bald Eagle Days festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 10-12. It will be open to the public from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Get tickets

Admission costs $6 for adults and $1 for kids ages 6-15. Admission is free for kids 5 or younger. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, kids under the age of 15 get in for free with a paying adult. You can buy passes at the door or by visiting qccaexpocenter.com/bald-eagle-event.html.

Biggest around

The Bald Eagle Days celebration hosted in Rock Island has been dubbed the largest event of its kind in the Midwest. In previous years, about 20,000 people have attended the festivities at the expo center.

What to see