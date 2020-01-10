Bald Eagle Days: Places to eat and drink in the Quad-Cities while eagle-watching

Need some fuel for your eagle-watching adventures?
There's a slew of lunch and coffee places around the Quad-Cities that will keep you warm. Each of these establishments also offer a view of the Mississippi River, and potentially bald eagles. Either way, a stop to any of these places won't take you too far off course.
Java Java Cafe
Located just a few blocks from the Mississippi River, Java Java is a go-to spot to grab a quick coffee or espresso drink to warm up. Hang out in the cozy coffee shop, or grab a drink to-go (and maybe a fried egg sandwich) and take it with you on your eagle-watching walks.
Java Java Cafe, 836 E. River Drive, Davenport, is open from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call 563-323-5874 or visit facebook.com/javajavaqc.
The Diner
The Diner is on the second floor of the Freight House in Davenport. The menu offers classic breakfast, lunch and dinner options with a top-notch view of the Mississippi River near Modern Woodmen Park. Try the chicken and waffles, maple bourbon sweet potato skillet, meatloaf melt or classic hamburger.
The Diner, at 421 W. River Dr. Davenport, is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thedinerqc.
Taste of Ethiopia
Located in Union Station, with a deck overlooking the river, Taste of Ethiopia offers tasty Ethiopian fare, with plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans. Check out ye'siga sambusa, thin pastry filled with ground beef, green pepper and onions, ye'siga alicha wot, prime beef stewed with turmeric, onions, garlic and spices, and ye'shiro wot, pureed spicy split peas cooked with onions, garlic and ginger.
Taste of Ethiopia, 102 S. Harrison St., Suite 300, is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 563-424-1848 or visit facebook.com/tasteofethiopia2016
UP Skybar
Looking for the top view of the Mississippi River and downtown Davenport? Visit the Quad-City area'srooftop bar and restaurant, called UP Skybar & Lounge, which is atop the nine-story Current Iowa hotel at the corner of 2nd and Main streets in downtown Davenport. Enjoy craft cocktails, small plates and sliders with a view of downtown Davenport, the river and beyond.
UP Skybar & Lounge, 215 N Main St., Davenport, is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Visit facebook.com/UpSkyBar or call 563-231-9556.
Milltown Coffee
Milltown Coffee is a spacious industrial-esque coffee shop with large windows offering a view of the Mississippi River that's just across the street. On the menu, try specialty coffee or espresso drinks plus food options such as a grilled cheese sandwich with a cup of soup, breakfast bowl, vegetarian burger or grilled s'mores.
Milltown Coffee, 3800 River Drive, Moline, is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 309-517-6444 or visit milltowncoffee.com.
The River Room
Enjoy a cocktail and apps with an expansive views of Mississippi River life from The River Room, the 9th floor of Hyatt Place, in The Bend complex in East Moline. The menu is American classic, from Ginn Fizz to Mississippi Sours on the cocktail menu and sausage or lump crab flatbreads.
The River Room, 109 Bend Place, East Moline, is open 5 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 309-755-6000 or visit facebook.com/theriverroombar.
Royal-Tea
A visit to LeClaire, Iowa, would be ideal, as establishments on the town's main strip -- on Cody Road -- are all in close proximity to the Mississippi River. Royal-Tea, a nonprofit tea shop serving nearly 50 types of loose-leaf tea, is one of those. All proceeds from Royal-Tea go toward local and global mission work and charities.
Royal-Tea, 316 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 563-265-1768 or visit royaltea.org.
Cody Road Cocktail House
While in LeClaire, put this on your must-do list. You can tour the Mississippi River Distilling Company and then try a craft cocktail at its Cody Road Cocktail House. The cocktail house overlooks the Mississippi River and offers crafted cocktails and flights. Try the Iowa Coffee Martini, Cody's Harvest (made with fresh apple cider) or the Black Forest (a cocktail with bourbon and hot chocolate).
Cody Road Cocktail House, 303 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday-Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Visit mrdistilling.com.