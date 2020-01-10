Bald Eagle Days: Places to eat and drink in the Quad-Cities while eagle-watching

Need some fuel for your eagle-watching adventures?

There's a slew of lunch and coffee places around the Quad-Cities that will keep you warm. Each of these establishments also offer a view of the Mississippi River, and potentially bald eagles. Either way, a stop to any of these places won't take you too far off course.

Java Java Cafe

Located just a few blocks from the Mississippi River, Java Java is a go-to spot to grab a quick coffee or espresso drink to warm up. Hang out in the cozy coffee shop, or grab a drink to-go (and maybe a fried egg sandwich) and take it with you on your eagle-watching walks.

Java Java Cafe, 836 E. River Drive, Davenport, is open from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call 563-323-5874 or visit facebook.com/javajavaqc.

The Diner

The Diner is on the second floor of the Freight House in Davenport. The menu offers classic breakfast, lunch and dinner options with a top-notch view of the Mississippi River near Modern Woodmen Park. Try the chicken and waffles, maple bourbon sweet potato skillet, meatloaf melt or classic hamburger.