South Carolina new No. 1 in women's Top 25 after 1-2-3 lost

The Gamecocks are the fourth team to hold the top spot in the poll this season. It's only the third time since the AP Top 25 became a writer's poll in the 1994-95 season that there have been four different No. 1 teams in the same year. The other two times occurred in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

There has never been five different No. 1 teams in the same year since it became a writer's poll.

There is no clear-cut favorite now to win the national championship. A handful of teams look like they could win the NCAA title in New Orleans.

"I don't think there is one team that is head and shoulders above anybody. There are about six teams that have the ability the talent and the coaching to win it all," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "Don't ask me who those six are, but I think there is about six and I think we are one of them and I think Connecticut is one of them."

Here are a few other tidbits from the poll: