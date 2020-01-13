South Carolina new No. 1 in women's Top 25 after 1-2-3 lost

South Carolina, which features Rock Island freshman Brea Beal, moved up three spots to No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll after the top three teams from the previous week all lost.
It was a rough week for ranked teams, with 11 of them losing at least one game, including Nos. 1-3 falling in a four-day span. The last time the top three teams in the AP Top 25 lost within a span of seven days was during the 2011 NCAA Tournament.
It wasn't just the top teams that lost. Eight of the Top 25 programs were beaten by unranked teams, showing more parity in the sport than before. Only two teams — No. 9 North Carolina State and No. 16 Gonzaga — stayed in the same place.
Baylor jumped up four spots to No. 2 on Monday after beating then-No. 1 UConn. The Lady Bears, who received seven first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel, were followed by Stanford, UConn and Louisville. Oregon, UCLA, Oregon State, N.C. State and Mississippi State rounded out the top 10.
South Carolina, which got 20 first-place votes, was last No. 1 on Feb. 9, 2015 — the end of a 12-week run atop the poll.
"Our 'Women Up' theme this season is about approaching each practice and game with a focused, disciplined and trusting mindset. Our players have embraced this process and their commitment to hard work has earned them the No. 1 ranking in the country," coach Dawn Staley said.
The Gamecocks are the fourth team to hold the top spot in the poll this season. It's only the third time since the AP Top 25 became a writer's poll in the 1994-95 season that there have been four different No. 1 teams in the same year. The other two times occurred in 2003-04 and 2004-05.
There has never been five different No. 1 teams in the same year since it became a writer's poll.
There is no clear-cut favorite now to win the national championship. A handful of teams look like they could win the NCAA title in New Orleans.
"I don't think there is one team that is head and shoulders above anybody. There are about six teams that have the ability the talent and the coaching to win it all," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "Don't ask me who those six are, but I think there is about six and I think we are one of them and I think Connecticut is one of them."
Here are a few other tidbits from the poll:
WHAT A WEEKEND: Arizona State had one of the greatest weekends in Division I history, knocking off then-No. 2 Oregon on Friday and No. 3 Oregon State on Sunday. It's the first time a team has beaten two AP top-five teams in back-to-back games during the regular season since 2010, when Stanford topped No. 4 Xavier and No. 1 UConn.
"We have a lot of great teams, including us, in our conference," Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne said. "Clearly, we were young and injured early, but we've gotten healthy."
The Sun Devils vaulted into the Top 25 this week at No. 18.
Rising Hawkeyes: Iowa had its own stellar week, entering the poll at No. 22 after knocking off then-No. 17 Maryland and beating then-No. 12 Indiana in double overtime. The Hawkeyes moved into a tie atop the Big Ten standings.
FALLING OUT: Princeton dropped out of the Top 25 a week after entering, not because of anything the Tigers did wrong. They won their lone game of the week, routing rival Penn by 20 points on Saturday. The Tigers were 25th last week with just 19 points. They received 30 points this week, but the huge wins by Arizona State and Iowa pushed them in and Princeton out. Michigan also fell out of the poll this week.
MEN
Baylor jumps to No. 2: Good luck finding any team in the country that notches a better pair of road wins in the same week than Baylor, which followed a victory at Texas Tech by invading Allen Fieldhouse and thumping Kansas on its home floor.
As a result? The Bears leapfrogged the Jayhawks and Duke into the second spot in The AP men's college poll. They finished with 1,567 points in voting by 65 media members who regularly cover the game, just seven back of top-ranked Gonzaga — even though Baylor had 31 first-place votes and the Bulldogs had 30.
"I think to have a special team you first need to have that work ethic, you need to have that character, but most of all you have to have guys that buy into roles and celebrate each other's success," Bears coach Scott Drew explained. "As the year has gone on we've done better and better at that. We call it 'playing with joy.' If you do that, good things happen."
Great things, as a matter of fact. Baylor (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) hasn't lost since playing Washington in Alaska in its second game of the season. Along the way, the boys from Waco, Texas, have notched nonconference wins over ranked teams Villanova, Arizona and Butler along with league wins over the Red Raiders, the Jayhawks and Texas.
The win over Kansas was the first for Baylor in 18 tries at Allen Fieldhouse and the first over a top-five team on the road.
"We came with the expectation to win, the expectation to do great things in the Big 12," Baylor guard Jerad Butler said, "and it shows when you expect to win versus just trying to survive."
The Blue Devils fell to third in the AP poll, followed by unbeaten Auburn and Butler. The Jayhawks were next with another unbeaten, San Diego State, staying at No. 7. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10. The Wildcats climbed four spots by squeezing out tougher-than-expected wins over Georgia and Alabama.
Illinois (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) climbed into the poll at No. 24, the Illini's first national ranking since 2014.
"I'm telling you, I believe in every one of these kids. I wouldn't have recruited them here. But I'll tell you, it's really hard here," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "Every game we play is someone's Super Bowl."
The biggest climb came from Wichita State, which jumped seven spots to No. 16 after soundly beating new No. 22 Memphis and turning back Connecticut in double overtime. The Shockers' only loss came against No. 12 West Virginia in the championship game of the Cancun Classic in late November.
"We are at 15 wins now and I don't even know when we got that last year, so the jump has been crazy," said Shockers guard Erik Stevenson, who leads the team in scoring. "National recognition is cool and all, but we feel like we've been slept on for a while now. We feel like we could beat anybody in the country."
The biggest fall by a team that remains in the poll came from Ohio State, which dropped two more games — to Maryland and Indiana — to make it four consecutive losses. The Buckeyes were once in the top five but are now No. 21.
Rising: West Virginia climbed five spots to No. 12 by following a tough road loss to Kansas with wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Colorado also jumped five spots to No. 20 after the Buffaloes throttled Utah 91-52 in its only game of the week.
Falling: Ohio State wasn't the only Big Ten team to take a tumble. Michigan State dropped seven spots to No. 15 after the Spartans were pounded 71-42 at Purdue, and Penn State fell from No. 20 all the way out of the poll after the Nittany Lions lost consecutive games to unranked teams in Wisconsin and Rutgers.
In/out: Seton Hall returned to the poll at No. 18 thanks to back-to-back wins over Xavier and Marquette that ran the Pirates' record to 4-0 in the Big East. A pair of newcomers in Illinois and Creighton rounded out the Top 25, and Virginia and Arizona joined the Nittany Lions in falling out. The Cavaliers lost to Boston College and the Wildcats fell to Oregon State last week.