South Carolina handles Alabama in SEC win

Alabama’s Jasmine Walker knocked down a three-pointer to cut the Gamecocks lead to eight points on the first possession of the fourth quarter. Harris responded in 28 seconds with a deep three-pointer of her own. Alabama would not get the deficit back to eight again in the game.

“My teammates were in my ear the entire time my shot wasn’t falling,” Harris said. “We knew this would be a game of runs so we tried to get in transition as much as possible.”

The win extended South Carolina’s winning streak to eight games. Alabama had its five-game home winning streak snapped.

“We don’t look at it as a losing streak, we’ve played tough teams but we’re fine,” Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. “The worst thing we can do is be negative.”

BIG PICTURE

The Gamecocks still stand as the second-highest one-loss team in country behind No. 2 Oregon and have established themselves as the favorites to win the SEC early in the season. Alabama: Three of the Crimson Tide’s next four games are against current Top 25 teams.

TIP-INS

South Carolina: The Gamecocks’ Herbert Harrigan posted a game-high 19 plus-minus in 30 minutes of action.