Sophia Potter, jr., Moline, S
View Comments

Sophia Potter, jr., Moline, S

  • Updated
Sophia Potter - All-Metro Volleyball

Sophia Potter, Moline

708 assists, 204 digs, 38 aces, 28 kills and 20 blocks

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News