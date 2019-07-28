BELOT, WI — The Beloit Snappers swept both games of a doubleheader against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday afternoon at Pohlman Field. Beloit took the opener by a 4-1 final and earned a 4-3 extra-inning victory in the nightcap on a walk-off home run by Nick Osborne in the bottom of the eighth.
In the first game of the day, Beloit (13-22, 40-63) took advantage of a three-run fifth inning to pull away.
The frame began with a 1-1 tie, but Bandits starter Jose Rivera walked the leadoff hitter Joseph Pena to begin the rally. Two misplayed bunts loaded the bases and the Snappers cashed in on those mistakes when Payton Squier ripped a two-run double to the left field wall. Nick Osborne followed with a sacrifice fly and Beloit owned a 4-1 lead.
David Hensley provided the River Bandits only offense of the game with a game-tying solo home run in the top of the third inning. The home run traveled an estimated 440 feet and left the bat at 106 mph.
River Bandits (19-16, 62-39) starting pitcher Jose Rivera took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, in five innings. Layne Henderson worked a perfect inning out of the bullpen with two strikeouts.
In the nightcap. Osborne’s big blast came with one out in the eighth inning. Pena started the inning at second base and was bunted to third by Anthony Churlin. Osborne laid off a number of good pitches until he found a 3-2 pitch he could drive and hit it over the right field wall to start a celebration on the field.
The River Bandits had taken their first lead of the day in the top half of the inning when Freudis Nova singled home Grae Kessinger from second to put the Bandits on top 3-2.
Down 2-1 in the seventh inning,. QC's Zach Biermann was hit by a pitch to open the frame and Carlos Machado followed by drilling a shot off of the batter’s eye. On the hit, Biermann was cut down at third base for the first out. Michael Wielansky put men on the corners with a single through the left side and then Ramiro Rodriguez’s sacrifice fly evened the score.
Jonathan Bermudez did not factor in the decision after giving up one run in five innings of work. He recorded seven strikeouts. Gayle allowed three runs in 2.1 innings and surrendered a pair of home runs.
The River Bandits and Snappers will close out their series on this evening at 6:30 p.m. RHP Matt Reuppenthal (3-4, 4.34) gets the nod for the River Bandits against Beloit RHP Reid Birlingmair (3-6, 5.01).