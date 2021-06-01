Smoke
We're looking at a bumpy weather road today with thunderstorms and cooler temps. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
A Davenport teacher is on unpaid suspension and is facing U.S. Army charges related to child-sexual assault offenses.
- Updated
Two people were killed in two incidents less than 24 hours apart in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family
- Updated
The father of a 14-year-old who was shot in Davenport on Saturday said the incident has changed the way all four of his sons see the world around them.
- Updated
Alivia Beeding, 15, was last seen at the BP gas station at 1208 E Locust St in Davenport at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a white quarter zip with black zipper and grey sweatpants and was getting in a grey Dodge Charger with an unknown male.
- Updated
A man serving a life sentence for a 1970 Christmas Eve murder in Davenport has died of natural causes.
- Updated
A Muscatine man has been charged with the Saturday murder of a Moline teen.
Busy week? Here's what you may have missed in Illinois news:
- Updated
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also Thursday concluded the death of Darion Lafayette was a justified use of force.
- Updated
A 12-year-old has been charged with one count of arson in relation to an early morning fire at St. John Catholic Church in Viola Thursday.