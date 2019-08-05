GENEVA — The Kane County Cougars shut out the Quad Cities River Bandits for the third time in the 2019 season, winning 3-0 on Monday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.
Luis Frias and Chester Pimentel combined to strike out 10 and limit the Bandits to just three hits in the contest. Quad Cities has scored 2 runs in the 29.0 innings played in the series.
The game was scoreless entering the fourth inning when Bandits starter Brett Daniels walked the leadoff hitter Dominic Fletcher.
The count ran full to the next batter and Kane County home run leader Zack Shannon. A fastball on the outside part of the plate was lined over the wall in right field for Shannon’s 10th long ball of the season and a 2-0 Cougars lead.
Kane County (30-13, 65-47) added another run to their advantage in the next inning.
KeShawn Lynch reached on a fielder’s choice groundout with two outs in the frame. He moved from first to third on an ensuing single up the middle by Fletcher.
With runners on the corners, Fletcher broke for second and drew a throw down from catcher Alex Holderbach. He purposely got himself caught in a rundown long enough for Lynch to break toward the plate and score before the throw from shortstop Freudis Nova. The steal of home made it a 3-0 advantage.
Quad Cities (23-20, 66-43) brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the eighth after a walk and hit batter, but a groundball to short ended the threat.
Wilyer Abreu collected two of the team’s three hits as he stretched his hit streak to six games. The outfielder has a hit in 10 of his last 15 at bats.
Daniels was handed the loss after surrendering all three runs in 5.0 innings of work. Hunter Martin had a solid outing in relief, throwing 3 hitless frames.
The final game of the series is slated for noon today.