Six teams still battling for all-important first-round bye

Six teams are still fighting for three important spots to ease their path to the Super Bowl.

While 10 teams have clinched playoff spots entering Week 17, only the Baltimore Ravens (13-2) have earned a first-round bye. The Ravens secured the AFC's No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.

New England (12-3) and Kansas City (11-4) are battling for the No. 2 spot.

In the NFC, the top two seeds are still up for grabs. San Francisco (12-3), Green Bay (12-3), New Orleans (12-3) and Seattle (11-4) each has a chance to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No team has reached the Super Bowl without a first-round bye since the 2012 Ravens. Eighteen of the last 25 Super Bowl champions have been either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

The 2010 Packers were the last wild-card team to advance to the Super Bowl.

Over the last 25 years, 39 of the 50 teams that played in the Super Bowl were either a No. 1 or a No. 2 seed. There were 13 No. 2 seeds, two No. 3 seeds, six No. 4 seeds, one No. 5 seed and two No. 6 seeds.

Here's a look inside more numbers entering the final week of the regular season: