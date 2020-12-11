 Skip to main content
Six Iowa Business Leaders Join ABI Board
Six Iowa Business Leaders Join ABI Board

  • Updated
032020-mrdc-sanitizer-001

Garrett Burchett co-owner of the Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House begins to mix pure ethyl alcohol and other ingredients in the production of hand sanitizer at their distilling company in Le Claire, Iowa to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Co-owner Ryan Burchett said, The federal government is making changes to allow distilleries to denature beverage alcohol to make it into hand sanitizer in this March 2020 file photo.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, File

DES MOINES–Six Iowa business leaders will join the Iowa Association of Business and Industry board of directors in January.

Newly elected board members include:

• Garrett Burchett (Mississippi River Distilling Company, LeClaire)

• Jack Carra (LMC Insurance and Risk Management, West Des Moines)

• Kevin Lentz (Anthologic, West Des Moines)

• Mike Lovell (Meredith Corporation, Des Moines)

• Bill McKim (Midland Power Cooperative, Jefferson)

• Chad Reece (Winnebago Industries, Forest City)

“The new board members are leaders in their companies, industries and communities,” said ABI president Mike Ralston. “Strong leaders like these are why ABI continues to be successful in helping grow Iowa.”

The ABI board of directors is comprised of 62 business leaders from across the state who represent privately and publicly held companies of all sizes and industries.

The new board members were elected in November and will attend their first board meeting on Jan. 13.

