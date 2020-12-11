Six Iowa Business Leaders Join ABI Board

DES MOINES–Six Iowa business leaders will join the Iowa Association of Business and Industry board of directors in January.

Newly elected board members include:

• Garrett Burchett (Mississippi River Distilling Company, LeClaire)

• Jack Carra (LMC Insurance and Risk Management, West Des Moines)

• Kevin Lentz (Anthologic, West Des Moines)

• Mike Lovell (Meredith Corporation, Des Moines)

• Bill McKim (Midland Power Cooperative, Jefferson)

• Chad Reece (Winnebago Industries, Forest City)

“The new board members are leaders in their companies, industries and communities,” said ABI president Mike Ralston. “Strong leaders like these are why ABI continues to be successful in helping grow Iowa.”

The ABI board of directors is comprised of 62 business leaders from across the state who represent privately and publicly held companies of all sizes and industries.

The new board members were elected in November and will attend their first board meeting on Jan. 13.

