After two preliminary rounds with stand-up comedians from across the Midwest, The Speakeasy (1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island) is down to the top 10 competing for the chance to win $1,000 and be crowned as Speakeasy Laugh Hard Champion at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“We are so excited about this show,” said Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development. “We’ve had so many talented comics perform during this month. It was really difficult for the judges to narrow this field to the top 10. the 10 competing on the 28th are all outstanding comics and will be bringing out their best material that night, trying to win the $1,000.
"It’s also nice to see several Quad-City comics make the top 10," he said, noting Stevie Mo of Milan, Leslie Mitchell of Bettendorf, Calvin Reed of East Moline and Jen Kuhle of Davenport. “It’s a testament to the quality of stand-up comedy right here in our own backyard.”
The comedians will be judged in a number of areas including material, stage presence and audience response. Tickets for the finals are $12 per person in advance and $15 the day of the show, available at 309-786-7733, Ext. 2 or thecirca21speakeasy.com. You must be 18 or older to attend.