SILVIS — The city will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 5, to discuss vacating 3rd Street north of 1st Avenue.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.
The vacating is being done at the request of Brian Weber, owner of the Weber Auto Group.
“The purpose of the vacation of that 3rd Street from 1st Avenue to the alley is the owner of the adjoining property, Brian Weber, is planning to build an 18,000-square-foot super center,” City Administrator Jim Grafton said. The repair and body shop center would have 16 bays.
“Over the past two years, he has purchased the adjoining property from his original site and has just expanded his business. ... This area between 2nd Street and 3rd Street, he’s combining all the parcels and putting one building on it,” Grafton said.
The November public hearing was among the things decided at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. As expected, the following were approved after being approved two weeks ago by the committee of the whole:
- The low bid of $49,875 from Tri-City Blacktop to resurface the parking lot at Schadt Park and McGehee Center.
- The low bid of $24,400 from Tri-City Blacktop to repave the parking lot at the Silvis Library.
- The plans to build a new public works/fire station building on 1st Avenue, just east of 12 Street, pending acceptance of the architects' plans and estimate of cost. The low bid of $69,700 from architectural firm Axiom, which has offices in Davenport and Iowa City, also was accepted.
The proposed building, which will be 14,400 square feet, is expected to cost between $1 million and $1.5 million and should be up within about six months of groundbreaking, which may take place as early as March 2020.
The city council still has to approve a contractor for the facility.
Also discussed Tuesday were fire safety issues in the new 61-house development of Silverthorne Homes.
The plat map shows very small lots, Fire Department Chief John Winters said. "Because these lots are so narrow, we don't know exactly how these buildings will be constructed, the exact size, the length of the overhangs," Winters said. "So we are concerned about fire safety if one were to start on fire, that it would easily jump to the other home."
The proposed lots in question are about 38 feet wide with a 29-foot-wide house. "We are going to discuss this farther with the architect and developer," Winters said.
"I don't anticipate any problem," Grafton said. "It's always good to question anytime there is something different, but we are confident we will have no trouble making this happen."