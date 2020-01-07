Shooting woes send Hawkeyes to road loss

LINCOLN, Neb. — Welcome to life on the road in the Big Ten.
The Iowa basketball team, playing without CJ Fredrick, experienced its worst 3-point shooting night of the season and faced an uphill battle almost the entire way before going down to a 76-70 loss to Nebraska on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Big Ten teams are now 23-3 on their home courts to open the conference season.
Despite facing a team that ranks among the worst in the country in rebounding and free throw shooting, the Hawkeyes (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) continually misfired from the perimeter Iowa basketball, making only 4 of 33 shots from behind the 3-point line. They were 1 for 17 at one point in the first half.
Fredrick leads the Big Ten in 3-point percentage but with him sidelined by a foot injury, Nebraska was contest to collapse inside on league scoring leader Luka Garza and dare the Hawkeyes to beat them from the perimeter.
"Our only chance in this game was to pack the paint as much as possible and get as many bodies in there as we could," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a postgame television interview.
"Our guys did a really good job of buying into the game plan tonight," he added.
Garza still finished with 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds after not scoring at all in the first 12 minutes.
Joe Wieskamp, who also did not score in the first 12 minutes, finished with 21 points but he was only 1 for 10 from 3-point range.
Nebraska’s Thorir Thorbjarnarson, the Cornhuskers’ only returning player from last season, matched his career high with 17 points to lead five players in double figures.
The Hawkeyes only led for 38 seconds in the entire game, but despite the erratic shooting, they managed to stay close most of the way.
Wieskamp scored off an offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener to tie the score at 59-59 with about five minutes remaining but Thorbjarnarson drilled a 25-foot jumper to put Nebraska (7-8, 2-2 Big Ten) back on top.
Wieskamp hit a short jumper at the other end but Thonocked down another 3 and Kevin Cross added two free throws with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left to make it 67-61.
The Hawkeyes eventually were forced to foul and the Cornhuskers managed to make enough shots at the line to hold on down the stretch.
Nebraska opened an early lead by building a wall around Garza and forcing the Hawkeyes to launch outside shots. They missed their first four 3-point attempts and after Connor McCaffery made one, they missed a dozen in a row.
That allowed the Cornhuskers to go on a 14-2 scoring run and open a 23-11 lead with eight minutes to go in the first half.
The Hawkeyes finally began getting it inside and chopped the deficit to 30-27 on a Garza 3-point play with 3:26 remaining in the half. That free throw was the only attempt Iowa got at the line in the first 37 minutes of the game
Nebraska responded with back-to-back 3s by Haanif Cheatham and Cross and pushed the lead to 38-27 before Wieskamp and Kriener scored late in the half to make it 38-31 at the break.
The Hawkeyes executed better offensively in the second half and grabbed their first lead of the game, 51-50, with 12:40 remaining when Wieskamp drained a 3-pointer following seven straight misses.
The Cornhuskers quickly jumped back in front, however, when Cross made two free throws, then followed by tossing in a short jumper as the shot clock expired.