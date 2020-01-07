Shooting woes send Hawkeyes to road loss

LINCOLN, Neb. — Welcome to life on the road in the Big Ten.

The Iowa basketball team, playing without CJ Fredrick, experienced its worst 3-point shooting night of the season and faced an uphill battle almost the entire way before going down to a 76-70 loss to Nebraska on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Big Ten teams are now 23-3 on their home courts to open the conference season.

Despite facing a team that ranks among the worst in the country in rebounding and free throw shooting, the Hawkeyes (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) continually misfired from the perimeter Iowa basketball, making only 4 of 33 shots from behind the 3-point line. They were 1 for 17 at one point in the first half.

Fredrick leads the Big Ten in 3-point percentage but with him sidelined by a foot injury, Nebraska was contest to collapse inside on league scoring leader Luka Garza and dare the Hawkeyes to beat them from the perimeter.

"Our only chance in this game was to pack the paint as much as possible and get as many bodies in there as we could," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a postgame television interview.

"Our guys did a really good job of buying into the game plan tonight," he added.