Shiffrin masters World Cup downhill for 1st win in 2020

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin mastered a tricky course to win a women's World Cup downhill Friday for her fifth victory of the season and first in 2020.

The three-time overall champion from the United States was one third of a second off the lead at her second split but remained flawless on the rest of the technically demanding Marc Girardelli course.

"I was really excited about this track and the challenges in it," said Shiffrin, who earned the 65th victory of her career. "It's not easy. It's a little bit scary. At the start I was like, 'OK, you got to get tough now.' It's for sure a nice track for me."

Shiffrin beat Federica Brignone of Italy by 0.18 seconds, with Joana Haehlen of Switzerland five hundredths further back in third.

"I am really excited about how I skied," Shiffrin said. "It's a technical track so I was really trying to be aggressive and I felt better with my skiing than (in training) yesterday. I am really happy with that."

It was Shiffrin's second career win in downhill, more than two years after her maiden triumph in the sport's fastest discipline in Lake Louise, Alberta.