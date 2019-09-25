WHAT WE KNOW: At its August meeting, the Sherrard School Board discussed a draft of the budget for the 2019-2020 school year.
WHAT'S NEW: The board last week approved the proposed budget. Projected revenue for the three major funds by June 30, 2020, are: education fund, $373,147; operations and maintenance fund, short by $176,511; and the transportation fund, $35,677.
“In the spring, we can transfer more state money from the education fund to the operations and maintenance fund if needed,” according to supporting documents in the superintendent's report.
“With all of our funds put together, we have over $10 million in cash reserves, which is a strong number," said Superintendent Alan Boucher. "The state has given us the highest financial profile rating, which is a 4. It’s a perfect score this year. We’re pleased about that.”
In other business:
- Boucher told the board the district’s 10,000-gallon underground tank for diesel fuel near the bus barn has been condemned by an inspector. The board approved a bid from Seneca Companies for $13,735 for tank removal, soil testing and tank replacement. Boucher told the board the mechanics recommend a 5,000-gallon above-ground tank.
- Board members approved an amendment to use money from the health, life, safety fund to replace faulty faucets throughout the district, install a new sink in the booster concession stand and in the high school kitchen, and replace five nonworking rooftop heating/ventilating/air-conditioning units at the high school. The projects are estimated to cost $200,000, “We think we can get the work done for less than that,” said Boucher.
- The board approved a threat assessment team, which includes the superintendent, principals, and other school staff members. A bill signed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Aug. 26 requires schools to assemble a team and implement a threat assessment procedure.
- Approved some new hires.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board's next regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Sherrard Unit Office, 507 3rd St., Sherrard.