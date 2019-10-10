Tonight: 7 p.m. at Richard Nesti Stadium, Spring Valley. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: Out of the playoff picture, Sherrard looks to play the role of spoiler against a Hall squad that is still in the TRAC Mississippi title picture.
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Richard Nesti Stadium, Spring Valley. Online: wrmj.com
GameNight: Out of the playoff picture, Sherrard looks to play the role of spoiler against a Hall squad that is still in the TRAC Mississippi title picture.
Bi-State Digital Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.