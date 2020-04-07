October 5, 1938-April 6, 2020

SILVIS — Sheron L. Duff, 81, of Silvis passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Amber Ridge, Moline. Private family graveside services will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline.

Sheron was born on October 5, 1938, in Jacksonville, Ill., the daughter of Clifton and Louise (Coleman) Darnall. She married Jim Duff on May 2, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline. She had various jobs throughout her life with the most notable being a histology tech and general manager of R.B. Manis Tri Wall Division. Sheron's family was her greatest joy, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She was loving and had a kind heart.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Stephen (Nora) Duff, Geneseo, Ill., Kerry Duff (Harry Krueger), Buckeye, Ariz., and Kelly Duff-Morgan, Buckeye; grandchildren, Tyler, Cydney, Kyle and Chad; and great-grandchildren, Gavin and Damon.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Amber Ridge for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

